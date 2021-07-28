 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Laura Gómez | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Laura Gómez

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Jul 28, 2021 By Laura Studarus
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

A long way from her role as Blanca Flores on Orange is the New Black, when writer/actress/general creative badass Laura Gómez left her old home of New York in early 2020, she thought she was going to spend a bit of time in LA working on her new screenplay then find a place to settle down for good. Little did she know that she would find herself in the Dominican Republic where she was born, spending time with her parents after they recovered from the literal plague while crafting a bilingual podcast Baraja Eso to keep her creative mind occupied. Of course, we love her artistic philosophy that personal stories help foster empathy.

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Mara Wilson, Welcome to Night Vale, and Laurie Penny, strut over to our abundance of listening options.

To keep up with Laura, visit her on Instagram and Twitter. And be sure to dip into her weekly podcast with monthly episodes in English.

