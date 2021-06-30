Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Laurie Penny

News

Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

For writer Laurie Penny, the transition from feminist journalist to screenwriter was a bit of a happy accident, as she crash landed in LA shortly before everything shut down. She found herself in a quarantine pod, the show she worked on, The Haunting of Bly Manor, became a hit and she continued to write her manuscript for her upcoming book, Sexual Revolution. As Penny put it, only took “three years, six cities, twelve house moves, a global pandemic, wildfires, riots, marriage, an unexpected excursion into an entirely new career, breakdown and repair, heartache and adventure, love and loss and lots and lots of late-night note-taking on the state of the species” to finish it.

