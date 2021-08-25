 Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Pom Pom Squad | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, August 25th, 2021  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Pom Pom Squad

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Aug 25, 2021 By Laura Studarus
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

Social media has taught us all to be chameleons of sorts, reflecting and refracting our various influences, but Maia Berrin of Pom Pom Squad reflects on how this can make us more introspective artists and human beings. It can be equally joyous to see ourselves reflected in others as it is painful to see ourselves erased from the media landscape, all of which Mia chats about in our interview and sings about on her new album Death of a Cheerleader.

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including The Anchoress, Half Waif, and Jenny Owen Youngs, cozy up to our listening options.

For more from Pom Pom Squad, take to Instagram and Twitter. Death of Cheerleader is out now on City Slang.

