Wednesday, September 8th, 2021  
Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring The Weather Station

New Episodes Every Wednesday

Sep 08, 2021 By Laura Studarus
Welcome to Why Not Both Wednesdays. Every week, in partnership with Why Not Both podcast, we’ll be presenting new podcast episodes that explore how multiple passions inform the inspiring lives of musicians, writers, actors, and creatives.

The dramatic irony of releasing a record written for live performance during a time when we were all stuck indoors was not lost on Tamara Lindeman, the writer and leader of The Weather Station. If anything, it gave her more opportunity to communicate directly with her listeners about the amply evident effects of climate change on our society through her newsletter, where she chatted with fans and friends alike about the best ways to stay present and address the cataclysmic shifts of our time. This year was a sneak preview of what’s to come and as Tamara illuminates, it’s imperative that we turn towards a collective creative mindset.

For more from Why Not Both, get cozy with us on Instagram and Twitter. For previous episodes, including Devon Gilfillian, Devendra Banhart, and Anjimile, dash over to our listening options or join us on YouTube.

For more from The Weather Station, follow her on Instagram and Twitter. You can also catch her set this weekend at Pitchfork Festival.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

