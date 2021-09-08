Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring The Weather Station

News

The dramatic irony of releasing a record written for live performance during a time when we were all stuck indoors was not lost on Tamara Lindeman, the writer and leader of The Weather Station. If anything, it gave her more opportunity to communicate directly with her listeners about the amply evident effects of climate change on our society through her newsletter, where she chatted with fans and friends alike about the best ways to stay present and address the cataclysmic shifts of our time. This year was a sneak preview of what’s to come and as Tamara illuminates, it’s imperative that we turn towards a collective creative mindset.

