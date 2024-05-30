 Unessential Oils (Plants and Animals’ Warren Spicer) Shares New Song “Overwhelmed and Unprepared” | Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, May 30th, 2024  
Subscribe

Unessential Oils (Plants and Animals’ Warren Spicer) Shares New Song “Overwhelmed and Unprepared”

Unessential Oils Due Out This Friday via Secret City

May 30, 2024 By Mark Redfern Photography by Caroline Desilets Bookmark and Share


Unessential Oils is the project of Warren Spicer, singer/songwriter for Montreal trio Plants and Animals. Unessential Oils’ self-titled debut album is due out this Friday via a Secret City. Ahead of that Spicer has shared one last pre-release single from it, “Overwhelmed and Unprepared,” via a music video. Watch and listen below, followed by three other recent singles from the album.

Spicer had this to say about the song in a press release: “This song is really about the death of my parents and the birth of my children. The stories in the verses are the kinds of things that live on the surface of our conscience while the real meaning of the song is like the hidden emotions that live underneath. In death and birth we become overwhelmed and feel unprepared, we become very instinctual and pure. This is how life works, very profound experiences and mundane experiences are always combined and layered. The long instrumental section at the end is a spiritual movement, my way of connecting with the powers that flow through.”

Read our 2016 interview with Plants and Animals on Waltzed In From the Rumbling.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #72

Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore

Most Recent