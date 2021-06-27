 Unknown Mortal Orchestra Share New Song “Weekend Run” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Sunday, June 27th, 2021  
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Share New Song “Weekend Run”

New Single Out Now via Jagjaguwar

Jun 25, 2021 By Mark Redfern
Unknown Mortal Orchestra (mainly the project of New Zealand-born Ruban Nielson) has shared a new song, “Weekend Run.” In it he recounts the days of the week, building up to the weekend. The single is out now via Jagjaguwar and more music from the band is expected soon. Listen to it below.

The single follows two albums Unknown Mortal Orchestra released in 2018: Sex & Food and IC-01 Hanoi. The latter was recorded in the Vietnamese city of Hanoi, hence its title, and was an instrumental album. Since then, Nielson’s relocated to Palm Springs, CA (he was previously based in Portland).

Nielson had this to say about the song in a press release: “At the end of the day I don’t take for granted that I have the perfect job—I truly work to make music that will set someone’s day right and I think that shines through on ‘Weekend Run.’”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

