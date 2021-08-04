 Unknown Mortal Orchestra Share Video for New Song “That Life” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, August 4th, 2021  
Unknown Mortal Orchestra Share Video for New Song “That Life”

Out Now via Jagjaguwar

Aug 04, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Amanda Hugenquist
Unknown Mortal Orchestra (mainly the project of New Zealand-born Ruban Nielson) have shared a video for their new song “That Life.” The video, directed by Lydia Fine and Tony Blahd, features a puppet created by Daytime Emmy Award-nominated puppeteer Laura Manns (The Muppets, Sesame Street). You can watch it below.

Nielson speaks about the inspiration behind the song in a press release, stating: “I saw this painting by Hieronymus Bosch called The Garden of Earthly Delights and in the painting there was a mixture of crazy stuff going on, representing heaven, earth, and hell. When I was writing this song, ‘That Life,’ I was imaging the same kind of ‘Where’s Waldo’ (or ‘Where’s Wally’ as we call it in New Zealand, Australia, and the UK) of contrasting scenes and multiple characters all engaged in that same perverse mixture of luxury, reverie, damnation, in the landscape of America. Somewhere on holiday under a vengeful sun.”

Earlier this year, Unknown Mortal Orchestra shared the single “Weekend Run.” In 2018, they released two albums: Sex & Food and IC-01 Hanoi.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Most Recent