News

All





Unknown Mortal Orchestra Share Video for New Song “That Life” Out Now via Jagjaguwar

Photography by Amanda Hugenquist



Unknown Mortal Orchestra (mainly the project of New Zealand-born Ruban Nielson) have shared a video for their new song “That Life.” The video, directed by Lydia Fine and Tony Blahd, features a puppet created by Daytime Emmy Award-nominated puppeteer Laura Manns (The Muppets, Sesame Street). You can watch it below.

Nielson speaks about the inspiration behind the song in a press release, stating: “I saw this painting by Hieronymus Bosch called The Garden of Earthly Delights and in the painting there was a mixture of crazy stuff going on, representing heaven, earth, and hell. When I was writing this song, ‘That Life,’ I was imaging the same kind of ‘Where’s Waldo’ (or ‘Where’s Wally’ as we call it in New Zealand, Australia, and the UK) of contrasting scenes and multiple characters all engaged in that same perverse mixture of luxury, reverie, damnation, in the landscape of America. Somewhere on holiday under a vengeful sun.”

Earlier this year, Unknown Mortal Orchestra shared the single “Weekend Run.” In 2018, they released two albums: Sex & Food and IC-01 Hanoi.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.