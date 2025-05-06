News

All





U.S. Girls Announces New Album, Shares Video for 12-Minute New Song “Bookends” Scratch It Due Out June 30 via 4AD

Photography by Colin Medley

U.S. Girls (aka Meghan Remy) has announced a new album, Scratch It, and shared its first single, the 12-minute long “Bookends,” via a music video. Scratch It is due out June 30 via 4AD. Check out “Bookends” below, followed by the album details.

The album came together when the Toronto-based Remy put together a new band for a one-off performance at a festival in Hot Springs, Arkansas. Aided by her friend, guitarist Dillon Watson (D. Watusi, Savoy Motel, Jack Name), Remy assembled a band of Nashville-based musicians. She then decided to travel to Nashville to record a new album with this new band, which features Watson on guitar alongside Jack Lawrence (The Dead Weather, The Raconteurs, Loretta Lynn) on bass, Domo Donoho on drums, both Jo Schornikow and Tina Norwood on keys, and harmonica legend Charlie McCoy (Elvis, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison). They recorded Scratch It in only 10 days. On May 14 Remy will be reassembling the band to perform the album live for the first time at Soft Junk in Nashville.

“Bookends” is described in a press release as a tribute to Remy’s late friend and former Power Trip frontman Riley Gale, but done so “through the lens of Remy’s reading of John Carey’s Eyewitness to History, a historical collection of 300+ eyewitness accounts of great world events spanning twenty-four centuries. In consuming these first-hand accounts of human history, she began to ponder the thought, ‘there is not a hierarchy to suffering, and death is the great equalizer.’”

Caity Arthur directed the “Bookends” video and had this to say about it in a press release: “The video is ultimately about death and absolution—how death is one of the only certain things in life; the ‘great equalizer,’ nolens volens. However, it also subverts the traditional narrative of death as a despairing void, rather, portraying it as a euphoric transitory experience or new beginning through a hallucinatory ensemble cast, a 1960s pop-star performance, and sleight of hand magic. As the video progresses, the TV channels alternate through these scenes as Meg’s lyrics evoke death in its various forms.”

U.S. Girls’ last album was 2023’s Bless This Mess, which was inspired by Remy’s pregnancy and the birth of her twin boys.

Remy’s album before that, Heavy Light, came out in 2020. Read our interview with Remy on that album here.

Scratch It Tracklist:

01. Like James Said

02. Dear Patti

03. Firefly on the 4th of July

04. The Clearing

05. Walking Song

06. Bookends

07. Emptying the Jimador

08. Pay Streak

09. No Fruit

U.S. Girls Tour Dates:

Wed May 14 – Nashville, TN – Soft Junk

Sat June 21 – Asheville, NC – Grey Eagle

Sun June 22 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis

Mon June 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Johnny Brenda’s

Wed June 25 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

Thu June 26 – Somerville, MA – The Rockwell

Sat June 28 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

Sun June 29 – Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

Tue Sept 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room

Thu Sept 11 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.