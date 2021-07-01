Villagers Shares Video for New Seven-Minute Song “So Simpatico”

News

Villagers (aka Irish musician Conor O’Brien) is releasing a new album, Fever Dreams, on August 20 via Domino. Now he has shared the album’s second single, the seven-minute “So Simpatico,” via a video for it. Rosie Barrett directed the video, which features two competing clowns, as well as O’Brien and his band. Watch it below, followed by Villagers’ upcoming tour dates.

O’Brien had this to say about “So Simpatico” in a press release: “It’s a song of devotion; whether to a person, the self, or the art of being, a struggle for authenticity is at its core. We all jammed and recorded an early version with too many words and I took it home and simplified it until it was as pure an expression as possible. It’s a pop song about the essence of love.”

Barrett had this to add about the video: “‘So Simpatico’ is a journey of awakening and self-reflection of a sad clown finding love within himself and sparking that zest for life that was lost some time ago. Creating a visual narrative for this beautiful song was a joy as I have been long admiring Conor’s music. I had the pleasure of working with a brilliant cast and crew in the making and I am very excited to see this video out in the world.”

Previously Villagers shared a video for the album’s first single, “The First Day,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

O’Conor had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “I had an urge to write something that was as generous to the listener as it was to myself. Sometimes the most delirious states can produce the most ecstatic, euphoric and escapist dreams.”

Villagers previously released The Sunday Walker EP in 2019 on Domino. Villagers’ last album, The Art of Pretending to Swim, came out in 2018, also via Domino.

Villagers 2021 Tour Dates:

August 19th – Banquet Records, Kingston - Evening

August 20th – Rough Trade East, London – Sold Out

August 21st – Relevant Records, Cambridge - Lunchtime

August 21st – Resident Records, Brighton - Evening

August 22nd – Rough Trade Bristol, Bristol - Lunchtime

August 22nd – Truck, Oxford - Evening

August 23rd – Rough Trade Nottingham, Nottingham - Lunchtime

August 23rd – Vinyl Tap, Huddersfield - Evening

August 24th – Jumbo Records, Leeds - Lunchtime

August 24th – Action Records, Preston – Evening

August 27th – Down the Rabbit Hole Festival, Beuningen, Netherlands

August 28th – Burgerweeshuis, Deventer, Netherlands

October 12th – SWG3, Glasgow

October 13th – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

October 15th – Albert Hall, Manchester

October 16th – SWX, Bristol

October 17th – Junction, Cambridge

October 18th – The Glee Club, Birmingham

October 20th – Chalk, Brighton

October 21st – Roundhouse, London

November 2nd – Opera House, Cork

November 3rd – Set Theatre, Kilkenny – Sold Out

November 4th – Dolans Warehouse, Limerick – Sold Out

November 5th – Black Box, Galway – Sold Out

November 7th – Empire Music Hall, Belfast

December 11th – Vicar Street, Dublin – Sold Out

December 12th - Vicar Street, Dublin – Sold Out

December 13th - Vicar Street, Dublin

