Vundabar Share New Song “I Got Cracked” and Announce Fall North American Tour Dates New Single Out Now via Loma Vista

Photography by Shervin Lainez

Boston’s Vundabar have released a new single, “I Got Cracked,” which is their debut release on Loma Vista. Accompanied by the new track, Vundabar have announced an upcoming North American tour this fall. Find Vundabar’s tour dates and the music video for “I Got Cracked” below.

Vundabar consists of Brandon Hagen (guitar, vocals), Drew McDonald (drums), and Zack Abramo (bass). Their new track follows Vundabar’s 2022 Devil for the Fire, released on Gawk, and the resurgence of their 2015 song “Alien Blues” which went viral seven years after its release.

“I Got Cracked” is a sonic surrender to grief and dark nights of the soul. Frontman Hagen had this to say on the new track in a press release: “In a six week window that I could only describe as a careening crash landing, a long term relationship of mine imploded, my dad died, and I broke my arm in a hotel while on tour in Europe. One week after that I was at his funeral and the one after that I was recording this song in Los Angeles. I reeled at the connectedness of it all; so much of these intangible fractures now grounded in the very physical break within my body, this physical break then dictating the floatier bits as I made music determined by the limitations of that injury.”

Vundabar North American Tour Dates:

July 27 – Boston, MA – NICE Fest

Oct 14 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

Oct 15 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

Oct 17 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs

Oct 18 - Austin, TX - The Mohawk

Oct 19 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

Oct 22 - Phoenix, AZ - The Crescent Ballroom

Oct 23 - San Diego, CA - Quartyard

Oct 25 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

Oct 28 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Oct 30 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

Oct 31 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

Nov 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

Nov 4 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

Nov 7 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Nov 8 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Nov 9 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

Nov 11 - Detroit, MI - El Club

Nov 12 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

Nov 14 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom

Nov 15 - Hamden. CT - Space Ballroom

Nov 16 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Nov 17 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore Philadelphia

Nov 18 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis, DC – Atlantis

