W.H. Lung Announce New Album, Share New Song “How to Walk” Every Inch of Earth Pulsates Due Out October 18 via Melodic

Photography by Marieke Macklon

W.H. Lung have announced a new album, Every Inch of Earth Pulsates, and shared its first single, “How to Walk.” The album is due out October 18 via Melodic.

The Manchester-based synth-pop group aimed to capture the energy of their live shows on their third album, Every Inch of Earth Pulsates. They enlisted Sheffield-based producer Ross Orton, who guitarist Tom Sharkett described as “the exact producer we needed.”

“Ross is the Sheffield Steve Albini,” added singer Joseph Evans. “He’s the king of not overthinking it and trusting the process of the art of recording songs.”

The album, a follow-up to 2019’s Incidental Music and 2021’s Vanities, is “meticulously composed, delicately layered and pristinely produced,” yet retains the band’s signature blend of dance, pop, and indie.

“The big difference with this record is its directness in every sense,” said Sharkett.

Lead single “How to Walk” embodies this new approach, designed specifically for live performance. “I can’t wait to play this live,” said Evans.

For Evans, live performance is the essence of music. “The reason I’m in a band is to play live music,” he said. “For me, music is live music. That’s what it’s for, to be played with people.”

Every Inch of Earth Pulsates Tracklist:

1. Lilac Sky

2. Bliss Bliss

3. Thinner Wine

4. Bloom and Fade

5. How to Walk

6. Flowers in the Rain

7. I Can’t Lie

8. The Painting of the Bay

9. I Will Set Fire to the House

W. H. Lung November 2024 UK Tour:

16/11/24 - New Century Hall, Manchester

17/11/24 - Mono, Glasgow

19/11/24 - Cluny 2, Newcastle

20/11/24 - Strange Brew, Bristol

21/11/24 - Islington Assembly Hall, London

22/11/24 - Voodoo Daddy’s, Norwich

23/11/24 - Bodega, Nottingham

24/11/24 - Hare & Hounds, Birmingham



