Wand Share Animated Video for New Song “JJ” Vertigo Due Out July 26 via Drag City

Following last month’s release of “Smile,” now Wand has shared “JJ,” another new single off of their forthcoming album, Vertigo. The video for “JJ” is imagined in animation by writer/comedian Veron Chatman and Adult Swim’s lilfuchs. Watch the multichromatic music video and find tour dates below.

Vertigo is due out July 26 via Drag City.

Wand 2024 North American Tour Dates:

7/10 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

7/11 - Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s 20 Lanes

7/12 - Darien Lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater*

7/13 - Windsor, Ontario, Canada @ Meteor

7/15 - Toronto, Ontario, Canada @ Budweiser Stage*

7/16 - Montreal, Quebec, Canada @ Theater Fairmont

7/17 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

7/18 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

7/19 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

7/20 - Washington D.C. @ Songbyrd

7/22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

7/23 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

7/25 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

7/26 - Austin, TX @ Parish

7/29 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

7/30 - San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

8/2 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

8/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

9/14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

9/15 - Redding, CA @ The Dip

9/18 - Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

9/19 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

9/20 - Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

9/21 - Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex

9/23 - Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room

*w/ Red Hot Chili Peppers

