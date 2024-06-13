Video Still
Washed Out Shares Solar Eclipse Live Performance Video for New Song “Waking Up”
Notes From a Quiet Life Due Out June 28 on Sub Pop
Washed Out (aka Ernest Greene) is releasing a new album, Notes From a Quiet Life, on June 28 via Sub Pop. Now he has shared a new single from the album, “Waking Up” via a live performance video filmed during the recent solar eclipse. Watch it below.
In creative collaboration with director Jonah Haber, the video for “Waking Up” is filmed in complete totality of the solar eclipse in Texas on April 9, 2024. Taking advantage of this one in a lifetime experience, the video was filmed in one take and is a performance that has never been
seen before today. Find “Waking Up (Solar Eclipse Performance)” below, with headlining U.S. tour dates.
Washed Out Tour Dates
Sat. Jun. 22 - Ogden, UT - Twilight Concert Series
Sun. Jul. 14 - Seattle, WA - Day In Day Out Festival
Thu. Aug. 01 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Fri. Aug. 02 - Columbia, SC - The Senate
Sat. Aug. 03 - Asheville, NC - AVLFest
Mon. Aug. 05 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
Tue. Aug. 06 - St. Louis, MO, Delmar Hall
Thu. Aug. 08 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
Fri. Aug. 09 - Chicago, IL - Metro
Sat. Aug. 10 - Madison, WI - Majestic
Sun. Aug. 11 - Columbus, OH - Kemba
Tue. Aug. 13 - Detroit, MI - Majestic
Wed. Aug.14 - Toronto, ON - Danforth
Fri. Aug. 16 - Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall
Sat. Aug. 17 - Boston, MA - Paradise
Sun. Aug. 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Paramount
Tue. Aug. 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Wed. Aug. 21 - Washington, DC - 930 Club
Fri. Aug. 23 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle
Sat. Aug. 24 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
