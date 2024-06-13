News

Washed Out Shares Solar Eclipse Live Performance Video for New Song “Waking Up” Notes From a Quiet Life Due Out June 28 on Sub Pop

Washed Out (aka Ernest Greene) is releasing a new album, Notes From a Quiet Life, on June 28 via Sub Pop. Now he has shared a new single from the album, “Waking Up” via a live performance video filmed during the recent solar eclipse. Watch it below.

In creative collaboration with director Jonah Haber, the video for “Waking Up” is filmed in complete totality of the solar eclipse in Texas on April 9, 2024. Taking advantage of this one in a lifetime experience, the video was filmed in one take and is a performance that has never been

seen before today. Find “Waking Up (Solar Eclipse Performance)” below, with headlining U.S. tour dates.

Washed Out Tour Dates

Sat. Jun. 22 - Ogden, UT - Twilight Concert Series

Sun. Jul. 14 - Seattle, WA - Day In Day Out Festival

Thu. Aug. 01 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Fri. Aug. 02 - Columbia, SC - The Senate

Sat. Aug. 03 - Asheville, NC - AVLFest

Mon. Aug. 05 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Tue. Aug. 06 - St. Louis, MO, Delmar Hall

Thu. Aug. 08 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Fri. Aug. 09 - Chicago, IL - Metro

Sat. Aug. 10 - Madison, WI - Majestic

Sun. Aug. 11 - Columbus, OH - Kemba

Tue. Aug. 13 - Detroit, MI - Majestic

Wed. Aug.14 - Toronto, ON - Danforth

Fri. Aug. 16 - Norwalk, CT - District Music Hall

Sat. Aug. 17 - Boston, MA - Paradise

Sun. Aug. 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Paramount

Tue. Aug. 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Wed. Aug. 21 - Washington, DC - 930 Club

Fri. Aug. 23 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

Sat. Aug. 24 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

