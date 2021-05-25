News

Watch Anya Taylor-Joy and Matt Smith in the First Trailer for Edgar Wright's "Last Night in Soho"





The first teaser trailer for Edgar Wright’s new film, Last Night in Soho, has been shared. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queens Gambit), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Terence Stamp (Superman II), and the late Diana Rigg (of 1960s TV show The Avengers, in her final film role) and is a psychological horror film with time travel elements that’s mainly set in 1960s London. Last Night in Soho is due out October 22 via Focus Features. Watch the trailer below.

Last Night in Soho is Wright’s second movie of 2020. On June 18 he’s releasing The Sparks Brothers, his documentary on Los Angeles art-rock legends Sparks (brothers Ron and Russell Mael). The premise for the documentary is that Sparks are an incredibly influential band, and yet many, outside of diehard music fans, haven’t heard of them. The tagline for the film is “your favorite band’s favorite band.” Check out the latest trailer for The Sparks Brothers here.

British director Wright is known for his films Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz, The World’s End, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and Baby Driver.

