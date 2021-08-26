Watch CHVRCHES Give a Dramatic Performance of “Good Girls” on “Jimmy Fallon”

News

Scottish electro-pop trio CHVRCHES are releasing a new album, Screen Violence, tomorrow via Glassnote. Last night they were the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they performed the album’s “Good Girls.” The performances begins with frontwoman Lauren Mayberry singing on an old TV set, before the camera pans over to reveal that the full band is performing the song at night in what appears to be somewhere that overlooks the Los Angeles sprawl. Watch it below.

“Good Girls” was the second song the band wrote for Screen Violence. A previous press release said Mayberry’s lyrics are about “the misogynistic ideals inflicted upon women.” In the chorus Mayberry sings: “Good girls don’t cry / And good girls don’t lie / And good girls justify but I don’t / Good girls don’t die / And good girls stay alive / And good girls satisfy but I won’t.”

Mayberry had this to say about the song in the previous press release: “The opening line (killing your idols is a chore) was something I wrote after listening to some friends arguing about the present day implications of loving certain problematic male artists—I was struck by the lengths that people would go to in order to excuse their heroes and how that was so juxtaposed to my own experiences in the world. Women have to constantly justify their right to exist and negotiate for their own space. We’re told that Bad Things don’t happen to Good Girls. That if you curate yourself to fit the ideal—keep yourself small and safe and acceptable—you will be alright, and it’s just not fucking true.”

Screen Violence includes “He Said She Said,” a new song CHVRCHES shared in April that was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a video for the song that featured a metaphorical revolving door. When the album was announced in early June they shared another new song from it, “How Not to Drown,” which features Robert Smith of The Cure. Then they shared a video for “How Not to Drown.” “How Not to Drown” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a remix of “How Not to Drown” by Robert Smith. That was followed by the album’s third single, “Good Girls.” Then “Good Girls” got the music video treatment. After that, CHVRCHES traded remixes with John Carpenter.

Screen Violence is the band’s fourth album and the follow-up to 2018’s Love Is Dead. Screen Violence was actually an early name for the band.

The album was recorded remotely during the pandemic, with Mayberry and Martin Doherty in Los Angeles and Iain Cook in Glasgow. The band self-produced the album.

“I think for me it was helpful to go into the process with the idea that I could write something escapist almost,” Mayberry said of the album in a previous press release. “That felt freeing initially, to have concepts and stories to weave your own feelings and experiences through but in the end, all the lyrics were definitely still personal.”

Doherty added: “To me, the screen aspect was a bit more literal. When we were making the record, it was like half of our lives were lived through screens. What began as a concept was now a lifeline.”

The press release also described the album as such: “Narrating the theme of screen violence in three main forms—on screen, by screens and through screens—the album touches on feelings of loneliness, disillusionment, fear, heartbreak and regret.”

CHVRCHES were on the cover of one of our print issues in 2015 and you can read the in-depth 8-page 5,600-word cover story feature on the band here. You can also read our bonus digital magazine Q&A with them here.

CHVRCHES U.S. Tour Dates:

11/09/21 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

11/10 - 11/12/21 Austin, TX - ACL Live

11/14/21 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

11/15/21 Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom

11/17/21 Minneapolis, MN - Armory

11/18/21 Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

11/19/21 Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

11/20/21 Columbus, OH - Express Live!

11/22/21 Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

11/23/21 Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

11/24/21 Toronto, ON - History

11/26/21 New York, NY - Terminal 5

11/27/21 New York, NY - Terminal 5

11/30/21 Washington, DC - Anthem

12/01/21 Boston, MA - House of Blues

12/02/21 New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

12/03/21 Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

12/05/21 Cincinnati, OH - Ovation

12/06/21 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

12/08/21 Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

12/09/21 Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater

12/10/21 Salt Lake City, UT - Union

12/11/21 Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

12/13/21 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

12/14/21 San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park

12/16/21 San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/17/21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

12/18/21 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

