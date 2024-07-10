News

Watch Faye Webster Perform “But Not Kiss” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in Network TV Debut Underdressed at the Symphony Out Now via Secretly Canadian

Photography by ABC/Randy Holmes

Last night, Atlanta-born singer/songwriter Faye Webster was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, making her network TV debut performing “But Not Kiss.” The song is found on her latest album, Underdressed at the Symphony, released in March via Secretly Canadian. Actress Kathryn Hahn was guest hosting the show. Watch the performance below, followed by Webster’s upcoming tour dates.

Underdressed at the Symphony was the follow-up to Webster’s 2021 album, I Know I’m Funny haha, and 2021 EP, Car Therapy Sessions EP. The album includes two songs Webster shared in 2023: “But Not Kiss” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “Lifetime.” When the album was announced Webster shared its third single, “Lego Ring,” which features Lil Yachty (who Webster has known since middle school). It was shared via a music video and there was also an accompanying video game. “Lego Ring” made our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared the album’s fourth single, “Feeling Good Today,” via a music video

The album’s title was inspired by Webster’s occasional visits to the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, where she would often buy a ticket at the last minute.

“Going to the symphony was almost like therapy for me,” she said in a previous press release. “I was quite literally underdressed at the symphony because I would just decide at the last moment that that’s what I wanted to do. I got to leave what I felt like was kind of a shitty time in my life and be in this different world for a minute. I liked that I didn’t feel like I belonged”

Underdressed at the Symphony was recorded in Texas near the U.S./Mexico border at Sonic Ranch Studios, with her longtime backing band. Wilco’s Nels Cline guests on several songs on the album.

Read our 2021 interview with Faye Webster on I Know I’m Funny haha.

Faye Webster Tour Dates:

7/22 - Browns Island - Richmond, VA ~^

7/24 - The Anthem - Washington, DC ~ *SOLD OUT*

7/26 - The Dell Music Center - Philadelphia, PA ~

7/27 - The Stage at Suffolk Downs - Boston, MA ~

7/29 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA ~

7/30 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Royal Oak, MI ~ *SOLD OUT*

8/1 - Vic Theatre - Chicago, IL ^ *SOLD OUT*

8/2 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL

8/4 - Palace Theater - St. Paul, MN ^ *SOLD OUT*

9/6 - Hopscotch Festival - Raleigh, NC

9/8 - The Refinery - Charleston, SC *

9/9 - Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL *

9/13 - Fox Theatre - Atlanta, GA *

9/14 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN * *SOLD OUT*

9/16 - Ryman Auditorium - Nashville, TN *

9/17 - JJ’s Live - Fayetteville, AR *

9/19 - Moody Amphitheater - Austin, TX * *SOLD OUT*

9/21 - The Lowbrow Palace - El Paso, TX * *SOLD OUT*

9/22 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ *

9/25 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA ° *SOLD OUT*

9/26 - Madonna Inn - San Luis Obispo, CA ° *SOLD OUT*

9/27 - The Greek Theatre Berkeley - Berkeley, CA ° *SOLD OUT*

9/29 - McMenamin’s Edgefield Amphitheatre - Portland, OR °

9/30 - Orpheum Theatre - Vancouver, BC °

10/1 - Paramount Theatre - Seattle, WA ° *SOLD OUT*

10/3 - The Union - Salt Lake City, UT *

10/4 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO *

^ w/ Benét

~ w/ Julie

* w/ Miya Folick

° w/ mei ehara

