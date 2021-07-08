News

All





Watch Japanese Breakfast Give an Ornate Performance of “Paprika” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Jubilee Out Now via Dead Oceans





Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) released a new album, Jubilee, last month via Dead Oceans. Last night she was the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, which was being guest hosted by Wanda Sykes, in which Zauner performed album opener “Paprika” with her backing band. It was an ornate performance featuring strings, horns, two drummers, and a gong she would hit throughout. It was filmed at the Sellersville Theater in Sellersville, PA. Watch it below.

Stream Jubilee here. Read our rave review of the album here.

Japanese Breakfast is on the cover of our latest print issue (buy a copy directly from us here to read the in-depth cover story).

When Jubilee was announced Zauner shared its first single, “Be Sweet” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week), and would later go on to perform it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Then she shared a self-directed video for the album’s second single “Posing in Bondage,” which was also #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared its third single, “Savage Good Boy,” via a self-directed video in which she co-starred with actor Michael Imperioli of The Sopranos. “Savage Good Boy” was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. When the album was released, epic album closer “Posing For Cars,” was again #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she performed three songs from the album on CBS This Morning and was interviewed on the show.

In a previous press release, Zauner had this to say about her new album: “I’ve never wanted to rest on any laurels. I wanted to push it as far as it could go, inviting more people in and pushing myself as a composer, a producer, an arranger.”

Zauner’s most recent album, Soft Sounds From Another Planet, came out in July 2017 on Dead Oceans and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2017.

Read our 2017 interview with Japanese Breakfast on Soft Sounds From Another Planet.

In April, Zauner put out her debut memoir, Crying In H Mart, on Knopf. The book debuted at #2 on The New York Times’ Hardcover Nonfiction Best Sellers List. Crying in H Mart is partly about the death of Zauner’s mother to cancer and how the two bonded over Korean food. It has since been announced that the book is being adapted into a feature film by MGM’s Orion Pictures. Japanese Breakfast is also doing the music for the film, which will be produced by Stacey Sher and Jason Kim. Read our review of Crying In H Mart.

Also, on September 23 Japanese Breakfast’s soundtrack for the video game Sable will be released, the same date the game is due out. In June a trailer for the game was released that featured part of a new Japanese Breakfast song, “Better the Mask.”

Japanese Breakfast Tour Dates:

7/21 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Filmore ^

7/22 - Richmond, VA @ The National ^

7/23 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^

7/24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^

7/25 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

7/26 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^ - SOLD OUT

7/28 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl +

7/29 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes ^ - SOLD OUT

7/30 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall ^ - SOLD OUT

7/31 - Omaha, NE @ MAHA Music Festival

8/2 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts ^ - SOLD OUT

8/3 - Rochester, NY @ Anthology ^

8/4 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall ^

8/5 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre ^

8/6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ - SOLD OUT

8/7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ - SOLD OUT

8/8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ - SOLD OUT

8/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~ - SOLD OUT

8/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ~

8/28 - Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

9/9 - Boston, MA @ Royale *

9/10 - Boston, MA @ Royale * - SOLD OUT

9/11 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage - SOLD OUT

9/12 - Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center *

9/14 - Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre *

9/15 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * - SOLD OUT

9/16 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * - SOLD OUT

9/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *

9/18 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

9/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave *

9/21 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight * - SOLD OUT

9/23 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

9/24 - Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall *

9/25 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune * - SOLD OUT

9/26 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune * - SOLD OUT

9/27 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune *

9/28 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

9/30 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *

10/1 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom - SOLD OUT

10/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent - SOLD OUT

10/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent - SOLD OUT

10/4 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

10/5 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

10/7 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf * - SOLD OUT

10/8 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater *

10/9 - Lawrence, KC @ Granada Theater *

10/10 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

10/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * - SOLD OUT

10/12 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

10/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

10/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel * -SOLD OUT

10/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel * - SOLD OUT

10/17 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

10/30 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/31 Austin, TX @ Levitation 2021

11/3 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress (Outdoor Plaza)

11/4 Tempe, AZ @ Sun Devil Stadium (Coca-Cola Sun Deck)

11/7 Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre

11/9 Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

11/11 Sonoma, CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

11/12 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Madonna Inn

11/13 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

11/15 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House - SOLD OUT

11/16 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

3/25 - Bristol @ SXW

3/26 - Manchester @ Academy 2

3/27 - Glasgow @ St. Luke’s

3/28 - Leeds @ Brudenell Community Room

3/30 - London @ Kentish Town Forum



^ w/ Mannequin Pussy

+ w/ Bright Eyes & Lucy Dacus

* w/ Luna Li

~ w/ Spirit of the Beehive

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.