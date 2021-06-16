News

Watch Jessie Ware Perform “Remember Where You Are” From London on “Jimmy Fallon” What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure Out Now via PMR/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope





Jessie Ware was the musical guest last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where the pregnant British singer performed “Remember Where You Are” in an empty London venue, with several backing singers. Watch the heavenly performance below.

Ware released What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure last week via PMR/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope. It’s a deluxe edition of her acclaimed 2020-released album, What’s Your Pleasure?, and features eight bonus tracks, including six new songs (stream it here). “Remember Where You Are” is the closing track to the original version of the album.

Previously she shared the first bonus track from the deluxe edition, “Please,” which was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared a video for “Please.” Then she shared another of the bonus tracks, a dancefloor-ready anthem to desire, “Hot N Heavy,” which also made our Songs of the Week list. When the deluxe edition was released, bonus track “Pale Blue Light” also made our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared a video for “Hot N Heavy.”

What’s Your Pleasure? was #5 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. The deluxe edition includes eight extra tracks (including six new songs, the previously released “Overtime,” and a remix of “Adore You”). It will be available on all formats, including double vinyl and double cassette.

Ware had this to say in a previous press release: “I had such an amazing response to the What’s Your Pleasure? record that I didn’t want the lights to go up and the party to be over just yet! ‘Please’ is full of optimism and ready to be played in a place where we can all be together and flirt, dance, touch, and kiss. A wonderful excuse not to stop the party from ending.”

What’s Your Pleasure? was Ware’s fourth album and the follow-up to 2017’s Glasshouse. The album featured an array of collaborators, including Kindness, Danny Parker, Shungudzo Kuyimba, Clarence Coffee Jr., Benji B, Midland, Morgan Geist (Storm Queen), Matthew Tavares, Metronomy’s Joseph Mount, and James Ford (who was the primary collaborator on the album). The album’s “Remember Where You Are” was our #1 Song of the Week and also made it on former President Barack Obama’s playlist of his favorite songs of 2020. In February she shared a video for the song that starred British actress Gemma Arterton and also performed the song on The Graham Norton Show.

Read our 2017 Self-Portrait interview with Jessie Ware.

Read our 2014 interview with Jessie Ware.

Jessie Ware UK Tour Dates:

December 1st – Birmingham O2 Academy

December 2nd – Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse - SOLD OUT

December 3rd – Southampton O2 Guildhall - SOLD OUT

December 5th – Newcastle O2 Academy

December 7th – Leeds O2 Academy

December 9th – Glasgow O2 Academy

December 11th – Bristol Marble Factory - SOLD OUT

December 12th – London O2 Academy Brixton - SOLD OUT

December 13th – London O2 Academy Brixton

