Watch Modest Mouse Perform “We Are Between” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”
The Golden Casket Due Out This Friday via Epic
Modest Mouse are releasing a new album, The Golden Casket, this Friday via Epic. Last night they were the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where frontman Isaac Brock and band performed the album’s “We Are Between” remotely from a plant-filled location. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
The Golden Casket is Modest Mouse’s first full-length in six years. Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “We Are Between,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “Leave a Light On,” and announced some U.S. tour dates for the summer and fall. “Leave a Light On” was also one of our Songs of the Week. That was followed by a video for “We Are Between.” Then they shared the album’s third single, “The Sun Hasn’t Left,” which again made our Songs of the Week list.
The band’s last album was 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves. Although in 2019 Modest Mouse released a great new song, “Ice Cream Party,” which was one of our Songs of the Week and sadly isn’t on the new album.
Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee produced The Golden Casket, which was recorded in Los Angeles and in Modest Mouse’s studio in Portland.
A previous press release described The Golden Casket like so: “The album hovers in the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science, frontman Isaac Brock explores themes ranging from the degradation of our psychic landscapes and invisible technology, to fatherhood. The twelve tracks behave like amorphous organisms, undergoing dramatic mutations and mood swings that speak to the chronic tug-of-war between hope and despair that plays out in Brock’s head.”
Modest Mouse 2021 Tour Dates:
07/30 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
07/31 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theater (Lollapalooza aftershow) - JUST ANNOUNCED
08/01 - Chicago, IL - Grant Park - Lollapalooza Music Festival
08/03 - Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall
08/05 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia
08/06 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
08/07 - Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang
08/09 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
08/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT
08/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT
08/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT
08/14 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - JUST ANNOUNCED
08/17 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
08/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
08/20 - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
08/21 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater
08/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
08/24 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/27 - Portland, OR - McMenamins - Edgefield - SOLD OUT
08/28 - Portland, OR - McMenamins - Edgefield - JUST ANNOUNCED
08/29 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater
09/11 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park * - SOLD OUT
09/12 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park* - JUST ANNOUNCED
09/16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic
09/18 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
09/20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre - Tucson - SOLD OUT
09/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
09/24 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet’s - SOLD OUT
09/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel - SOLD OUT
09/27 - Sandy, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater
09/28 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
09/30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *
10/01-10/03 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
10/04 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater *
10/05 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *
10/08-10/10 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
10/11 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
10/12 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans
10/14 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
10/15 - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach
10/16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live - SOLD OUT
10/17 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10/19 - Richmond, VA - The National
10/21 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
10/22 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit
10/24 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival - JUST ANNOUNCED
* - with Future Islands
