Watch Modest Mouse Perform “We Are Between” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Modest Mouse are releasing a new album, The Golden Casket, this Friday via Epic. Last night they were the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where frontman Isaac Brock and band performed the album’s “We Are Between” remotely from a plant-filled location. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

The Golden Casket is Modest Mouse’s first full-length in six years. Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “We Are Between,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “Leave a Light On,” and announced some U.S. tour dates for the summer and fall. “Leave a Light On” was also one of our Songs of the Week. That was followed by a video for “We Are Between.” Then they shared the album’s third single, “The Sun Hasn’t Left,” which again made our Songs of the Week list.

The band’s last album was 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves. Although in 2019 Modest Mouse released a great new song, “Ice Cream Party,” which was one of our Songs of the Week and sadly isn’t on the new album.

Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee produced The Golden Casket, which was recorded in Los Angeles and in Modest Mouse’s studio in Portland.

A previous press release described The Golden Casket like so: “The album hovers in the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science, frontman Isaac Brock explores themes ranging from the degradation of our psychic landscapes and invisible technology, to fatherhood. The twelve tracks behave like amorphous organisms, undergoing dramatic mutations and mood swings that speak to the chronic tug-of-war between hope and despair that plays out in Brock’s head.”

Modest Mouse 2021 Tour Dates:

07/30 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

07/31 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theater (Lollapalooza aftershow) - JUST ANNOUNCED

08/01 - Chicago, IL - Grant Park - Lollapalooza Music Festival

08/03 - Columbus, OH - EXPRESS LIVE! - Indoor Music Hall

08/05 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia

08/06 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

08/07 - Cooperstown, NY - Brewery Ommegang

08/09 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

08/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT

08/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT

08/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - SOLD OUT

08/14 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel - JUST ANNOUNCED

08/17 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

08/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

08/20 - Detroit, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

08/21 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater

08/22 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

08/24 - Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/27 - Portland, OR - McMenamins - Edgefield - SOLD OUT

08/28 - Portland, OR - McMenamins - Edgefield - JUST ANNOUNCED

08/29 - Bend, OR - Les Schwab Amphitheater

09/11 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park * - SOLD OUT

09/12 - Seattle, WA - Marymoor Park* - JUST ANNOUNCED

09/16 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

09/18 - Las Vegas, NV - Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/19 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

09/20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre - Tucson - SOLD OUT

09/22 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

09/24 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy and Harriet’s - SOLD OUT

09/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theatre at Ace Hotel - SOLD OUT

09/27 - Sandy, UT - Sandy City Amphitheater

09/28 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

09/30 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *

10/01-10/03 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/04 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater *

10/05 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

10/08-10/10 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits

10/11 - Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

10/12 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore New Orleans

10/14 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

10/15 - Miami Beach, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach

10/16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live - SOLD OUT

10/17 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/19 - Richmond, VA - The National

10/21 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

10/22 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

10/24 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Festival - JUST ANNOUNCED

* - with Future Islands

