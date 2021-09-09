 Watch Neo and Trinity Return in the First Trailer for “The Matrix Resurrections” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Watch Neo and Trinity Return in the First Trailer for “The Matrix Resurrections”

The Long Awaited Fourth Movie Comes Out December 22 via Warner Bros.

Sep 09, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Warner Bros. has shared the first official trailer for the highly anticipated fourth Matrix film, The Matrix Resurrections. The film’s confirmed release date is December 22. Watch the trailer below.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively. Additional cast members include Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, and Christina Ricci. Original Matrix director Lana Wachowski has returned to direct the fourth film, albeit without her sister Lily.

The film will simultaneously premiere in theatres and on HBO Max on its release date, and will be the last Warner Bros. film to do so before the studio switches to a 45-day exclusive theatrical window in 2022.

The previous film in the Matrix series, The Matrix Revolutions, came out in 2003.

