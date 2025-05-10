News

Watch Rilo Kiley Perform “Silver Lining” on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” That’s How We Choose to Remember It Out Now via Saddle Creek; Reunion Tour Happening Now

Rilo Kiley previously announced some reunion tour dates and yesterday released a new greatest hits album, That’s How We Choose to Remember It, via Saddle Creek. On Thursday they were the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where they performed “Silver Lining.” It’s the first song on the best of and was originally a single from their final album, 2007’s Under the Blacklight. Watch the performance below, followed by the tour dates.

Rilo Kiley first announced that they were reuniting to perform at the Just Like Heaven festival in Pasadena, CA. Then they announced some May reunion West Coast tour dates. A new vinyl and CD reissue of the band’s second album was also announced. It’s titled The Execution of All Things (Frozen Lake Edition) and came out in April via Saddle Creek.

Rilo Kiley is Jenny Lewis, Blake Sennett, Pierre de Reeder, and Jason Boesel.

“Planning this reunion over these past months has been like reconnecting with family. We haven’t missed a beat,” said de Reeder in a press release. “The stakes are only to have a good time, to revel in this nostalgia. Getting to revisit and celebrate the music from that special time of our lives while experiencing it alongside a lot of people that lived it with us back when, and new folks alike.”

“It couldn’t have happened any sooner,” said Lewis. “It feels like now is the time to share that joy and love with each other and with everyone else.”

“For some people, Rilo Kiley evokes a formative, emotional time in life, when you were maybe grasping for your place in the universe. We were too,” said Sennett.

“It’s going to be wonderful for us, like going back to the purest version of yourself, that early 20s place where everything is possible,” said Lewis in a previous press release. “You’re in a van and Jason’s got the map, Pierre is behind the wheel, and I’m on the shitty acoustic guitar on the bench seat working out a new song with Blake. I don’t think it’s ever been as good as that, when it was just us against the world.”

Rilo Kiley formed in 1998 and released four full-length studio albums: Take Offs and Landings (2001), The Execution of All Things (2002), More Adventurous (2004), and Under the Blacklight (2007).

They were one of the core bands we covered in the early days of Under the Radar. We first interviewed them in Issue 3 of our print magazine for The Execution of All Things (in what was one of the band’s first magazine photo shoots) and then we had them on the cover of Issue 6 for More Adventurous. The band broke up in 2011, with Lewis going on to a successful solo career, as well as performing with The Postal Service, and the other members staying active with various other projects. Lewis has also appeared on our cover twice, once solo and once on our Best of the Decade group cover in 2009. Until now, Rilo Kiley hadn’t performed as a band together since 2008.

Read our 2008 cover story interview with Jenny Lewis.

Read our 2015 interview with Lewis.

Rilo Kiley Tour Dates:

5/10/25 – Pasadena, CA – Just Like Heaven

5/12/25 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

5/14/25 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/16/25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party

5/17/25 – Boise, ID – Treefort Music Fest

5/19/25 – Jackson, WY – Center for the Arts

5/21/25 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

5/23/25 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Grand Lodge

5/24/25 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle

9/03/25 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall

9/04/25 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

9/07/25 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

9/08/25 – New York, NY – SummerStage @ Central Park

9/10/25 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

9/11/25 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

9/13/25 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond

9/16/25 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

9/17/25 – La Vista, NE – The Astro

9/21/25 – St. Augustine, FL - Sing Out Loud Festival

9/23/25 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

9/24/25 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater* w/ special guest The Mountain Goats

9/26/25 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

