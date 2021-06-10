 Watch Rostam Perform “From the Back of a Cab” and Be Interviewed on “James Corden” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, June 10th, 2021  
Subscribe

Watch Rostam Perform “From the Back of a Cab” and Be Interviewed on “James Corden”

Changephobia Out Now on Matsor Projects (via Secretly Distribution)

Jun 10, 2021 By Mark Redfern
Bookmark and Share


Rostam (formerly of Vampire Weekend) released a new album, Changephobia, last week via Matsor Projects (via Secretly Distribution). Last night he was a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he was interviewed about the album and performed the album’s “From the Back of a Cab” (although he started the performance that from the front of a cab). Watch it below.

Rostam had this to say about the song in a previous press release: “‘From the Back of a Cab’ is probably my favorite song that I’ve written. It started with the 12/8 drums — something you find in Persian music and African music. I built the song around those drums over time, writing the piano part in my living room, the melodies and lyrics on foot walking in New York and Tokyo, on California’s highways, and on the flights and car trips between all those places.”

Previously shared songs from the upcoming album are “Unfold You” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “These Kids We Knew,” “4Runner,” “Changephobia” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week), and “From the Back of a Cab” (shared via a video cameos from HAIM, Charli XCX, and others). Rostam’s debut solo album, Half-Light, was released in 2017 via Nonesuch.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent