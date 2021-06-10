News

Watch Rostam Perform "From the Back of a Cab" and Be Interviewed on "James Corden" Changephobia Out Now on Matsor Projects (via Secretly Distribution)





Rostam (formerly of Vampire Weekend) released a new album, Changephobia, last week via Matsor Projects (via Secretly Distribution). Last night he was a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he was interviewed about the album and performed the album’s “From the Back of a Cab” (although he started the performance that from the front of a cab). Watch it below.

Rostam had this to say about the song in a previous press release: “‘From the Back of a Cab’ is probably my favorite song that I’ve written. It started with the 12/8 drums — something you find in Persian music and African music. I built the song around those drums over time, writing the piano part in my living room, the melodies and lyrics on foot walking in New York and Tokyo, on California’s highways, and on the flights and car trips between all those places.”

Previously shared songs from the upcoming album are “Unfold You” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “These Kids We Knew,” “4Runner,” “Changephobia” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week), and “From the Back of a Cab” (shared via a video cameos from HAIM, Charli XCX, and others). Rostam’s debut solo album, Half-Light, was released in 2017 via Nonesuch.

