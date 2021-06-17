 Watch Sleater-Kinney Perform “Worry With You” on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, June 17th, 2021  
Watch Sleater-Kinney Perform "Worry With You" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

Path of Wellness Out Now via Mom + Pop

Jun 17, 2021 By Mark Redfern
Sleater-Kinney recently released a new album, Path of Wellness, via Mom + Pop. Last night they were the musical guests on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where they performed the album’s “Worry With You” with a new live band backing up founders Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker. Watch the performance below, followed by the band’s upcoming co-headlining tour dates with Wilco.

Previously Sleater-Kinney shared the album’s first single, “Worry With You,” via a video for it. “Worry With You” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “High in the Grass,” via a video for it. Then they shared the album’s third single, “Method,” via a Lance Bangs-directed lyric video for it.

Path of Wellness is the first album to be self-produced by the band and the first to be recorded since drummer Janet Weiss left the band in 2019. The band features Carrie Brownstein (guitar/vocals) and Corin Tucker (guitar/vocals).

Path of Wellness is the band’s follow-up to 2019’s The Center Won’t Hold, which landed them on one of the two covers of our My Favorite Album Issue, in which we interviewed each of them about The Center Won’t Hold and their all-time favorite album.

Brownstein and Tucker recorded the album in Portland, utilizing local musicians to back them up. The tour with Wilco was originally scheduled for 2020 but was pushed back due to COVID-19.

Sleater-Kinney and Wilco U.S. Tour Dates:

Thu-Aug-05 Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts *
Sat-Aug-07 Missoula, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater *
Tue-Aug-10 Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Thu-Aug-12 Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Fri-Aug-13 St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
Sat-Aug-14 Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
Sun-Aug-15 Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
Tue-Aug-17 Asheville, NC - Salvage Station
Wed-Aug-18 Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
Fri-Aug-20 Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
Sat-Aug-21 Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
Sun-Aug-22 Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center
Tue-Aug-24 Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
Wed-Aug-25 Portland, ME - State Theatre Summer Concert Series - Thompson’s Point
Thu-Aug-26 Lewiston, NY - Artpark
Sat-Aug-28 Chicago, IL - Millennium Park - Jay Pritzker Pavilion

*indicates no NNAMDÏ on this date

Most Recent