News

All





Watch St. Vincent Give a Very 1970s Performance of “Down” on “Fallon” (Plus Tour Dates Announced) Daddy’s Home Out Now via Loma Vista





St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) released a new album, Daddy’s Home, a couple of weeks back via Loma Vista. Last night she was the musical guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in which she performed the album’s “Down.” Befitting the themes of the album, the performance was styled and filmed as if Clark and her band were the guests on a 1970’s talk show, including the clothing and lighting. Also, St. Vincent has announced some new tour dates. Watch the performance below, followed by the tour dates.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Thursday, June 3 at 10 a.m. local time, apart from the Hollywood Bowl date, which goes on sale on June 1 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

Previously St. Vincent shared the album’s first single, “Pay Your Way In Pain,” via a video for the track. The sleazy and funky “Pay Your Way In Pain” sounds like something from Beck’s Midnite Vultures album (from 1999) and was one of our Songs of the Week. The song was previewed with a teaser video. Then she shared “The Melting of the Sun,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared a video for “The Melting of the Sun.” Then St. Vincent shared one last pre-release single, “Down,” via a video for it. “Down” also made our Songs of the Week list.

St. Vincent also performed “The Melting of the Sun” on Saturday Night Live, along with “Pay Your Way In Pain.”

Daddy’s Home was teased with a series of outdoor advertisements. Jack Antonoff co-produced the album with Clark, which was recorded by Laura Sisk, mixed by Cian Riordan, and mastered by Chris Gehringer. In 2019 Clark’s father was released from prison after being incarerated for nine years, hence the album’s title, Daddy’s Home. This led her to revisiting the vinyl records her dad used to play her when she was a child. As a press release puts it: “The records she has probably listened to more than any other music in her entire life. Music made in sepia-toned downtown New York from 1971-1975.” Hence the vibe of the album’s promotion and packaging is decidedly ’70s.

In the press release Clark puts it this way: “Daddy’s Home collects stories of being down and out in downtown NYC. Last night’s heels on the morning train. Glamour that’s been up for three days straight.”

St. Vincent’s last studio album, MASSEDUCTION, came out in 2017 on Loma Vista, and made it to #3 on our Top 100 Albums of 2017 list.

St. Vincent Tour Dates:

September 3 – Thompson’s Point – Portland, ME

September 4 – Higher Ground – Burlington, VT

September 7 – The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center – Cincinnati, OH

September 8 – Stage AE Indoor – Pittsburgh, PA

September 10 – Egyptian Room – Indianapolis, IN

September 11 - Pitchfork Festival - Chicago, IL

September 14 – The Armory – Minneapolis, MN

September 16 – Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO

September 18 - SLC Twilight Series at Gallivan Center - Salt Lake City, UT

September 19 - Life Is Beautiful - Las Vegas, NV

September 22 – Vina Robles – Paso Robles, CA (direct support: Spoon)

September 23 – The Greek Theatre – Berkeley, CA (direct support: Spoon)

September 24 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA (support: Spoon and Mereba)

October 3 - ACL - Austin, TX

October 5 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

October 7 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

October 8 – Pageant – St. Louis, MO

October 9 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

October 11 – The Met – Philadelphia, PA

October 14 – Boch Center - Wang Theatre – Boston, MA

October 15 – College Street Music Hall – New Haven, CT

October 18 – Agora Theatre – Cleveland, OH

October 20 – Fillmore – Detroit, MI

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.