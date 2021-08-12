News

Watch the New Trailer for the St. Vincent and Carrie Brownstein Movie “The Nowhere Inn” Annie Clark and Brownstein Play Themselves in Theaters and On Demand via IFC Films on September 17





A new trailer for The Nowhere Inn has been shared. Part mocumentary, part concert film, it stars St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) and Carrie Brownstein of Sleater-Kinney as versions of themselves, as Brownstein attempts to make a St. Vincent tour documentary until things go off the rails. Clark and Brownstein co-wrote the film together, which was directed by Bill Benz and premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. The Nowhere Inn is due out in theaters and on demand via IFC Films on September 17. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s how the Sundance website describes the film: “When St. Vincent sets out to make a documentary about her music, the goal is to both reveal and revel in the unadorned truth behind her on-stage persona. But when she hires a close friend to direct, notions of reality, identity, and authenticity grow increasingly distorted and bizarre.”

The YouTube description for the trailer reads like this: “From real-life friends Annie Clark (a.k.a. GRAMMY award-winning recording and touring artist St. Vincent) and Carrie Brownstein (Portlandia, Sleater-Kinney) comes the metafictional account of two creative forces banding together to make a documentary about St. Vincent’s music, touring life, and on-stage persona. But they quickly discover unpredictable forces lurking within subject and filmmaker that threaten to derail the friendship, the project, and the duo’s creative lives.”

Clark produced Sleater-Kinney’s The Center Won’t Hold album, which came out in 2019. Sleater-Kinney’s most recent album, Path of Wellness, came out in June via Mom + Pop.

The film seems to focus on the tour for St. Vincent’s 2017 album, MASSEDUCTION (which was followed by 2018’s MassEducation, a stripped down version of the album). St. Vincent’s latest album, Daddy’s Home, came out in May via Loma Vista.

