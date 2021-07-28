News

Water From Your Eyes Share Video for New Song “Track Five” Structure Due Out August 27 via Wharf Cat





New York-based duo Water From Your Eyes are releasing a new album, Structure, on August 27 via Wharf Cat, their first album for the label. Now they have shared its third single, “Track Five,” which is actually track six on the album. The propulsive song was shared via a self-directed video. Watch it below.

Water From Your Eyes are Nate Amos and Rachel Brown.

Brown had this to say about the new song in a press release: “I get really lost in this song when we perform it. It’s so easy to get lost in. Someone once said it’s like dancing through the fallout of a nuclear power plant. I think they were on to something. This song is also a bittersweet one. I think this whole album might be bittersweet. I remember writing this song right after someone in my life left. For me, this song always feels like watching someone walk away as you realize the mental image of the last time they looked in your direction has already faded.

“To me, the song is both melancholy and out of control. I felt that the video needed to have an abandoned industrial feeling to convey the pining for what has been lost in sharp contrast with a chaotic chromatic dance party that digs into the welcomed apathy of letting everything go. We shot it at an abandoned building out behind JFK that I had seen from the highway on my way to Far Rockaway the week before, by the old Red Hook grain terminal, and in the hallway of my apartment. It was a real fun time hanging out and creating with some of my best friends and also I learned that there are lizards by JFK which is a very exciting development for me.”

Previously Water From Your Eyes shared the album’s first single, ““Quotations,”” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, the dreamy horn-backed love song “When You’re Around,” which references the band’s name in the lyrics and has a Beach Boys vibe. “When You’re Around” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Structure is influenced by Scott Walker’s Climate of Hunter and the works of painter Mark Rothko. A previous press release said that “it’s a concept album that pokes fun of the idea of concept albums, exploring high-minded ideas while subverting them and applying a hyper-focused eye for detail in the service of a series of clever misdirections.”

The duo’s last album was 2019’s Somebody Else’s Song.

