News

All





We Were Promised Jetpacks Announce New Album and Tour, Share New Song “Fat Chance” Enjoy the View Due Out September 10 via Big Scary Monsters

Photography by Euan Robertson



Scotland’s We Were Promised Jetpacks have announced a new album, Enjoy the View, and shared a new song from it, “Fat Chance.” They have also announced some new North American tour dates. Enjoy the View is due out September 10 via Big Scary Monsters. Check out “Fat Chance” below, followed by the tour dates.

Enjoy the View is the follow-up to 2018’s The More I Sleep the Less I Dream. Since that album, they have amicably parted ways with founding member Michael Palmer, leaving them a trio featuring Adam Thompson, Sean Smith, and Darren Lackie.

Lead singer Thompson had this to say about the album and “Fat Chance” in a press release: “We started properly writing this album at the end of March 2020 when we realized that everything was going to be shut down and that touring wasn’t going to be a possibility any time soon. So from March to June we sent each other ideas remotely and collaborated that way. I was so glad to have had a project to focus on when proper lockdown hit. When we were finally able to get into our practice space in July and write together in one room like we normally do, this song appeared pretty quickly.”

He adds: “I was just messing about on guitar in our studio and got the verse chords and as soon as the other guys joined in, we had a song! We can sometimes spend weeks and months and years trying to get the right parts together but this one flowed. I finished the pre-chorus and chorus that day and sent the demo to the rest of the band and we were excited about it straight away.”

The album was written remotely during the pandemic. “Writing together this way meant we had to stay in near daily contact to talk about the songs and what we were individually and collectively trying to achieve with them,” Thompson says. “Even though we were unable to be in the same room, this way of working allowed us to continue to create together and communicate perhaps more directly and efficiently than normal. Having music to focus on during lockdown only reinforced how much we enjoy being in our band together and how important it is that we do it for as long as we can.”

Lackie adds: “Having had so much time off of touring has given us a renewed desire to get out there and play to as many people, in as many different places, as possible. We’re so appreciative of the people who listen to us; it’s because of them that we are constantly pushing ourselves to get better.”

The album also features “If It Happens,” a new song shared in April (listen to that below too).

Also read our 2014 interview with the band or the guest blog post former guitarist Michael Palmer wrote for us in 2014 on professional wrestling.

We Were Promised Jetpacks North American Tour Dates:

November 2021:

11.13 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

11.14 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

11.15 - Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall/The Camel

11.17 - Atlanta GA @ Terminal West

11.18 - Durham, NC @ Motorco

11.19 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

11.20 - Brooklyn NY @ Elsewhere

11.21 - Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair

March / April 2022:

03.21 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

03.22 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

03.24 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

03.25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

03.28 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

03.29 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

03.31 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

04.01 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

04.02 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

04.03 - St Paul, MN @ Turf Club

04.04 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

04.06 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04.07 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

04.08 - Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

04.09 - Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

04.10 - Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.