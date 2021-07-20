Weekly Playlist: Current Rotation #67
Excellent New Tunes from Amen Dunes/Sleaford Mods, Yves Tumor, Aldous Harding, Courtney Barnett, The War On Drugs, TIOGA, Clairo, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Mica Levi, Connan Mockasin/Ade, AURORA, Hayden Thorpe & Sarah Davachi
Most Recent
- The Killers Announce New Album and Tour, Share Album Trailer (News) — The Killers
- The War on Drugs Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “Living Proof” (News) — The War on Drugs
- Pickup on South Street (Review) —
- Gone to Color Share New Song “Illusions” (Feat. Ade Blackburn of Clinic) (News) — Gone to Color, Clinic
- Matthew E. White Shares Infomercial-Themed Video for New Song “Electric” (News) — Matthew E. White
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.