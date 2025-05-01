News

Wet Leg Announce Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates moisturizer Due Out July 11 via Domino

Photography by Alice Backham

Wet Leg are releasing their much anticipated sophomore album, moisturizer, on July 11 via Domino. Now they have announced some fall North American tour dates. The shows happen in September and October. The general on-sale date is next Thursday, May 8 at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales starting on Wednesday, May 7 at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the dates below.

Previously Wet Leg shared moisturizer’s first single, “catch these fists,” via a self-directed music video. It was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then the band performed “catch these fists” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Moisturizer is the follow-up to 2022’s self-titled debut album, which was the #1 album on our Top 100 Albums of 2022 list and netted the band three Grammys. Wet Leg landed at #1 on the official UK album chart and in America also made it to #14 on the Billboard 200 album chart (and at #4 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart). Wet Leg also debuted at #1 on the Australian album chart. The album was nominated for the Mercury Prize. The band’s debut single, “Chaise Longue,” was #1 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list and was a viral hit.

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers lead Wet Leg and they are backed by Ellis Durand (bass), Henry Holmes (drums), and Joshua Mobaraki (guitar, synth). The band from Isle of Wight, England once again worked with producer Dan Carey and this time all five members have writing credits on the LP. Wet Leg decided to build off the strength of their live shows with moisturizer. “We were just kind of having fun and exploring,” says Chambers in a press release. Teasdale adds: “We focussed on: Is this going to be fun to play live? It was very natural that we would write the second record together.”

A big influence on the album’s lyrics was Teasdale falling in love in 2021, which led to her writing a number of love songs. “I thought I was straight all of my life until I met my current partner—these love songs are about them,” Teasdale explains. “I just found it so much more interesting and empowering to be writing love songs where I’m not lusting over a man—it feels a little bit different.”

Read our 2021 interview with Wet Leg on “Chaise Longue.”

Read our 2022 interview with Wet Leg on their album here.

Read our rave review of Wet Leg here.

Wet Leg North American Tour Dates:

Monday, September 1: Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA

Wednesday, September 3: Malkin Bowl – Vancouver, BC

Friday, September 5: Revolution Hall – Portland, OR

Tuesday, September 9: First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN

Wednesday, September 10: Salt Shed – Chicago, IL

Friday, September 12: HISTORY – Toronto, ON

Saturday, September 13: MTELUS – Montreal, QC

Sunday, September 14: Roadrunner – Boston, MA

Monday, September 15: Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA

Wednesday, September 17: Summerstage in Central Park – New York, NY

Friday, September 19: 9:30 Club – Washington, DC

Sunday, September 21: Shaky Knees – Atlanta, GA

Tuesday, September 30: Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

Friday, October 3: Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

Tuesday, October 7: The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

Tuesday, October 14: Lowbrow Palace – El Paso, TX

Friday, October 17: The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA

