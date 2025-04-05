News

Wet Leg Announce Much Anticipated Sophomore Album, Share Video for New Song “catch these fists” moisturizer Due Out July 11 via Domino

Photography by Iris Luz

Wet Leg have announced their much anticipated sophomore album, moisturizer, and shared its first single, “catch these fists,” via a self-directed music video. The band will perform “catch these fists” on Wednesday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Moisturizer is due out July 11 via Domino. Below, check out the new single, as well as the album’s tracklist and cover artwork and the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Moisturizer is the follow-up to 2022’s self-titled debut album, which was the #1 album on our Top 100 Albums of 2022 list and netted the band three Grammys. Wet Leg landed at #1 on the official UK album chart and in America also made it to #14 on the Billboard 200 album chart (and at #4 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart). Wet Leg also debuted at #1 on the Australian album chart. The album was nominated for the Mercury Prize. The band’s debut single, “Chaise Longue,” was #1 on our Top 130 Songs of 2021 list and was a viral hit.

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers lead Wet Leg and they are backed by Ellis Durand (bass), Henry Holmes (drums), and Joshua Mobaraki (guitar, synth). The band from Isle of Wight, England once again worked with producer Dan Carey and this time all five members have writing credits on the LP. Wet Leg decided to build off the strength of their live shows with moisturizer. “We were just kind of having fun and exploring,” says Chambers in a press release. Teasdale adds: “We focussed on: Is this going to be fun to play live? It was very natural that we would write the second record together.”

A big influence on the album’s lyrics was Teasdale falling in love in 2021, which led to her writing a number of love songs. “I thought I was straight all of my life until I met my current partner—these love songs are about them,” Teasdale explains. “I just found it so much more interesting and empowering to be writing love songs where I’m not lusting over a man—it feels a little bit different.”

moisturizer Tracklist:

1. CPR

2. liquidize

3. catch these fists

4. davina mccall

5. jennifer’s body

6. mangetout

7. pond song

8. pokemon

9. pillow talk

10. don’t speak

11. 11:21

12. u and me at home

Wet Leg Tour Dates:

Tue 8th April - The River, Los Angeles

Wed 21st May - O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

Fri 23rd May - O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

Tue 27th May - Usher Hall, Edinburgh, Scotland

Wed 28th May - O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

Thu 29th May - O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, UK

Fri 6th June - Primavera Sound, Barcelona, Spain

Sat 14th June - NOS Primavera Sound, Porto, Portugal

Sat 21st June - Hurricane Festival, Scheessel, Germany

Sun 22nd June - Southside Festival, Neuhausen ob Eck, Germany

Fri 27th June - Glastonbury Festival, Shepton Mallet, UK

Wed 2nd July - Roskilde Festival, Roskilde, Denmark

Fri 4th July - Rock Werchter, Werchter, Belgium

Sat 5th July - Down the Rabbit Hole Festival, Beuningen, Netherlands

Sun 6th July - Festival Beauregard, Herouville Saint-Clair, France

Fri 11th July - TRNSMT, Glasgow, Scotland

Tue 15th July - I-Days Milan, Milan, Italy w/ Olivia Rodrigo

Wed 16th July - Acieloaperto Festival, Cesena, Italy

Fri 1st Aug - All Together Now, Waterford, UK

Sun 3rd Aug - Wilderness Festival, Oxfordshire, UK

Thu 7th Aug - Oya Festival, Oslo, Norway

Fri 8th Aug - Way Out West, Gothenburg, Sweden

Sun 10th Aug - Boardmasters Festival, Newquay, UK

Fri 15th Aug - Green Man Festival, Crickhowell, Wales

Sun 17th Aug - Cabaret Vert Festival, Charleville-Mézières, France

