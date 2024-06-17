News

Why Bonnie Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Fake Out” Wish on the Bone Due Out August 30 via Fire Talk

Photography by Julia Khiroshilov

Why Bonnie (the project of Blair Howerton) has announced a new album, Wish on the Bone, and shared a new song from it, “Fake Out.” Wish on the Bone is due out August 30 via Fire Talk. Check out “Fake Out” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Wish on the Bone includes “Dotted Line,” a new song Why Bonnie shared in May via a music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

Why Bonnie released her debut album, 90 in November, in 2022 via Keeled Scales. In 2023 she shared a brand new single, “Apple Tree,” which isn’t featured on the new album. Previously the project was presented more as a band, but now it seems to be more of a solo enterprise.

“I’ve changed since that album, and I trust that I’ll probably continue to change,” Howerton says of the years since her debut. “Maybe I won’t be the same person entirely two years from now.”

The new album also features Howerton’s regular bandmates Chance Williams, and Josh Malett. She co-produced the album with Jonathan Schenke. “We were trying on musical hats,” says Howerton. “There’s still some country on this record, but I wasn’t thinking about sticking to one thing. Personal experience of learning to be bolder and more assertive and trusting myself has carried over into my music.”

She adds: “These songs were written out of hope for a better future. I’m not naïve, the world is fucked up, but I think you can radically accept that while still believing it’s possible to change things.”

Read our 2022 interview with Why Bonnie.

Wish on the Bone Tracklist:

1. Wish on the Bone

2. Dotted Line

3. Rhyme or Reason

4. Fake Out

5. Headlight Sun

6. Green Things

7. All The Money

8. Peppermint

9. Three Big Moons

10. Weather Song

11. I Took the Shot

Why Bonnie Tour Dates: Fri. July 26 - Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool *

Thu. Aug. 29 - Brooklyn NY @ Union Pool ^

* w/ poolblood

^ w/ Sex Week

