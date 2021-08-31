 Wiki Announces New Navy Blue-Produced Album, Shares Video for New Single “Roof” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, August 31st, 2021  
Subscribe

Wiki Announces New Navy Blue-Produced Album, Shares Video for New Single “Roof”

Half God Due Out October 1 via Wikset Enterprise

Aug 31, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


NYC-based rapper Wiki has announced the release of a new album, Half God, which was entirely produced by producer/rapper Navy Blue. Wiki has also shared a video for the album’s lead single “Roof,” directed by Nicholas Stafford Briggs. It can be viewed below along with the tracklist and cover art for the album. Half God will be out on October 1 via Wiki’s own label Wikset Enterprise.

Half God will feature guest appearances from Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, duendita, Remy Banks, and Jesse James Solomon. Wiki has also announced an upcoming merch collaboration with the brand Warrior Shanghai, which will feature sneakers, jerseys, t-shirts, and caps. The rapper’s own “Wiki Flag,” which includes the colors of the Irish flag and shape of the Puerto Rican flag in homage to his mother and father’s respective roots, will be featured prominently in the upcoming merch.

Wiki’s most recent album, Telephonebooth (a collaboration with producer NAH), came out earlier this year on Wikset Enterprise.

Half God Tracklist:

1. Not Today
2. Roof
3. Remarkably
4. Can’t Do This Alone (feat. Navy Blue)
5. Never Fall Off
6. Drug Supplier (feat. Jesse James Solomon)
7. Wik The God
8. Ego Death
9. The Business
10. Home
11. All I Need (feat. Earl Sweatshirt)
12. Gas Face (feat. Remy Banks)
13. Promised (feat. MIKE)
14. New Truths
15. Still Here (feat. duendita)
16. Grape Soda

l

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent