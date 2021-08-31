Wiki Announces New Navy Blue-Produced Album, Shares Video for New Single “Roof”

News

NYC-based rapper Wiki has announced the release of a new album, Half God, which was entirely produced by producer/rapper Navy Blue. Wiki has also shared a video for the album’s lead single “Roof,” directed by Nicholas Stafford Briggs. It can be viewed below along with the tracklist and cover art for the album. Half God will be out on October 1 via Wiki’s own label Wikset Enterprise.

Half God will feature guest appearances from Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, duendita, Remy Banks, and Jesse James Solomon. Wiki has also announced an upcoming merch collaboration with the brand Warrior Shanghai, which will feature sneakers, jerseys, t-shirts, and caps. The rapper’s own “Wiki Flag,” which includes the colors of the Irish flag and shape of the Puerto Rican flag in homage to his mother and father’s respective roots, will be featured prominently in the upcoming merch.

Wiki’s most recent album, Telephonebooth (a collaboration with producer NAH), came out earlier this year on Wikset Enterprise.

Half God Tracklist:

1. Not Today

2. Roof

3. Remarkably

4. Can’t Do This Alone (feat. Navy Blue)

5. Never Fall Off

6. Drug Supplier (feat. Jesse James Solomon)

7. Wik The God

8. Ego Death

9. The Business

10. Home

11. All I Need (feat. Earl Sweatshirt)

12. Gas Face (feat. Remy Banks)

13. Promised (feat. MIKE)

14. New Truths

15. Still Here (feat. duendita)

16. Grape Soda

