Wilco Announce New EP Tied to Their Solid Sound Festival Hot Sun Cool Shroud EP Due Out June 28 via dBpm

Photography by Akash Wadhwani

Wilco have announced a new EP, Hot Sun Cool Shroud, with its release tied to their Solid Sound Festival, where a unique white vinyl pressing of the EP will be available. Hot Sun Cool Shroud will also be out digitally on June 28, the first day of the festival, via the band’s own dBpm label. Soldi Sound happens June 28-30th at MASS MoCA in North Adams, MA. Check out the EP’s tracklist and various potential versions of the cover artwork below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Fans at Solid Sound can design their own artwork for the EP using images from the “Bad Fruit” collection of visual artist Kathleen Ryan, via ink stamps and stickers.

As well as Wilco, the festival features Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Dry Cleaning, Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets, Wednesday, Horsegirl, Ratboys, Water From Your Eyes, and others.

Wilco released a new Cate Le Bon-produced album, Cousin, in 2023 via dBpm (read our review of it here). The EP features songs recorded during those sessions, but not finished until now.

“It’s fun to have something new to release at Solid Sound,” frontman Jeff Tweedy says in a press release. “This year we’re putting out an EP with a summertime-after-dark kind of feeling. It starts off pretty hot, like heat during the day, has some instrumentals on it that are a little agitated and uncomfortable and ends with a cooling breeze. There are tracks on Hot Sun Cool Shroud that are more aggressive and angular than anything we’ve put out in a while, and a song about love melting you like ice cream into a puddle of sugary soup. All the pieces of summer, including the broody cicadas.”

Hot Sun Cool Shroud EP Tracklist:

1. Hot Sun

2. Livid

3. Ice Cream

4. Annihilation

5. Inside The Bell Bones

6. Say You Love Me

Wilco Tour Dates: Wed. June 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater *

Fri. June 14 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *

Sat. June 15 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed *

Tue. June 18 - Raleigh, NC @ North Carolina Museum of Art *

Thu. June 20 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap *

Fri. June 21 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theater *

Sat. June 22 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theater *

Mon. June 24 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theater *

Fri. June 28 & Sat. June 29 - North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

Tue. July 2 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall %

Wed. July 3 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall *

Fri. July 5 - Chautauqua, NY @ Chautauqua Institution *



* w/ Cut Worms

% w/ Katie Cruel



Jeff Tweedy Tour Dates:

Fri. May 31 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

Sat. June 1 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

Sun. June 30 - North Adams, MA @ Solid Sound Festival

Fri. Sept 7 & Sat. Sept 8 - Evanston, IL @ Evanston Folk Festival, In-Conversation Series

Fri. Feb 28 - Miami, St Croix, USVI & St John’s, Antigua @ Cayamo Cruise

