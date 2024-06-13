News

Wishy Share Album Title Track “Triple Seven” from Debut LP Triple Seven Due Out August 16 via Winspear

Photography by Alexa Viscius

Following their 2023-released Paradise EP, which gained Wishy substantial attention, the Indianapolis band’s debut LP, Triple Seven, is highly anticipated and is due out August 16 via Winspear. Today, the band shares a second single from their LP, album title track “Triple Seven.” Watch the Haoyan of America-directed video for “Triple Seven” and find Wishy’s tour dates below.

Co-songwriter of Wishy, Nina Pitchkites, had this to say of the track in a press release: “I wrote ‘Triple Seven’ with our friend Steve Marino after he approached me with the guitar parts for the song and asked if I wanted to write a melody and lyrics over them. I pulled a lot of initial inspiration from The Sundays for the sound and direction. Uncertainty, intuition, and personal growth are central lyrical themes—hence the angel number 777—which have everything to do with romantic relationships and how we act within them.”

Wishy have been announced for the Pitchfork London and Hopscotch festival lineups for the upcoming fall and will be touring in the U.S., UK, and Europe.

Wishy Tour Dates:

06/28 - Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Arts Festival ^

07/19 - Indianapolis, IN @ The HI-Fi Annex &

09/05 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/06 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/07 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/28 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall %

10/26 - Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival

10/27 - Berlin, DE @ Neue Zukunft #

10/28 - Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus #

10/31 - Breda, NL @ Mezz =

11/02 - Groningen, NL @ Vera =

11/06 - Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement) #

11/07 - Glasgow, UK @ Rum Shack

11/09 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival

11/18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

11/20 - New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right11/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

11/22 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

11/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Purgatory

11/25 - Nashville, TN @ drkmttr

11/26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

12/05 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

12/06 - Milwaukee, WI @ Xray Arcade

12/10 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

12/11 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

12/13 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

12/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

12/15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

12/17 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Indoors)

12/18 - Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar

^ with MJ Lenderman

& with Guided By Voices

% with American Football

# with Babehoven

= with Dummy

