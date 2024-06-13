Wishy Share Album Title Track “Triple Seven” from Debut LP
Triple Seven Due Out August 16 via Winspear
Jun 13, 2024 Photography by Alexa Viscius
Following their 2023-released Paradise EP, which gained Wishy substantial attention, the Indianapolis band’s debut LP, Triple Seven, is highly anticipated and is due out August 16 via Winspear. Today, the band shares a second single from their LP, album title track “Triple Seven.” Watch the Haoyan of America-directed video for “Triple Seven” and find Wishy’s tour dates below.
Co-songwriter of Wishy, Nina Pitchkites, had this to say of the track in a press release: “I wrote ‘Triple Seven’ with our friend Steve Marino after he approached me with the guitar parts for the song and asked if I wanted to write a melody and lyrics over them. I pulled a lot of initial inspiration from The Sundays for the sound and direction. Uncertainty, intuition, and personal growth are central lyrical themes—hence the angel number 777—which have everything to do with romantic relationships and how we act within them.”
Wishy have been announced for the Pitchfork London and Hopscotch festival lineups for the upcoming fall and will be touring in the U.S., UK, and Europe.
Wishy Tour Dates:
06/28 - Chicago, IL @ Logan Square Arts Festival ^
07/19 - Indianapolis, IN @ The HI-Fi Annex &
09/05 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/06 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/07 - Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/28 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall %
10/26 - Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Festival
10/27 - Berlin, DE @ Neue Zukunft #
10/28 - Hamburg, DE @ Aalhaus #
10/31 - Breda, NL @ Mezz =
11/02 - Groningen, NL @ Vera =
11/06 - Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement) #
11/07 - Glasgow, UK @ Rum Shack
11/09 - London, UK @ Pitchfork Festival
11/18 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
11/20 - New York, NY @ Baby’s All Right11/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
11/22 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
11/23 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Purgatory
11/25 - Nashville, TN @ drkmttr
11/26 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi
12/05 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas
12/06 - Milwaukee, WI @ Xray Arcade
12/10 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza
12/11 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
12/13 - San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill
12/14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
12/15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
12/17 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk (Indoors)
12/18 - Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar
^ with MJ Lenderman
& with Guided By Voices
% with American Football
# with Babehoven
= with Dummy
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #72
Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore
Most Recent
- Wishy Share Album Title Track “Triple Seven” from Debut LP (News) —
- Joan As Police Woman Announces New Album and Releases New Single “Long For Ruin” (News) —
- Avey Tare Shares New Song “Vampire Tongues” (Feat. Panda Bear) (News) —
- Oasis Share Previously Unreleased Track “Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)” From Debut Album Reissue (News) —
- HEALTH and Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES Collaborate on New Track “ASHAMED” (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.