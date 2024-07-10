News

All





Wishy Share New Song “Sick Sweet” Triple Seven Due Out August 16 via Winspear

Photography by Alexa Viscius

Following their 2023-released Paradise EP, which gained Wishy substantial attention, the Indianapolis band’s debut LP, Triple Seven, is highly anticipated and is due out August 16 via Winspear. Now the band shares the third single from their LP, “Sick Sweet.” Watch the Nate Kahn-directed music video for “Sick Sweet” and find Wishy’s tour dates below.

Wishy’s Kevin Krauter had this to say of the track in a press release: “This song is about wanting something or someone despite doubts or misgivings, and laying it all on the line to see it through. I was inspired by an Oasis interview asking Liam Gallagher what his lyrics are generally about and he says something to the effect of ‘Just living life’ and ‘Just going for it.’ That’s the energy I put into this song.”

Previously we posted the album’s title track, “Triple Seven.” They also shared the album’s “Love On the Outside.”

Wishy have been announced for the Pitchfork London and Hopscotch festival lineups for the upcoming fall and will be touring in the U.S., UK, and Europe.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.