Wolf Alice Share Video for "Feeling Myself" Blue Weekend Out Now via Dirty Hit/RCA





Britain’s Wolf Alice released an acclaimed new album, Blue Weekend, last month via Dirty Hit/RCA (stream it here). They have been releasing somewhat interconnected music videos for all of the album’s songs, all directed by Jordan Hemingway, and today they have shared one for “Feeling Myself.” It features frontwoman Ellie Rowsell smoking a cigarette and watching people dance to the song under a spotlight. Watch it below. Also, in the last couple of weeks they have shared videos for “Play the Greatest Hits,” “Lipstick on the Glass,” and “Safe From Heartbreak (if you never fall in love).” All those are below too.

Last month we posted our new interview with Wolf Alice (read that here) and our rave 9/10 review of the album (read that here).

Wolf Alice previously shared a video for Blue Weekend’s first single, “The Last Man on Earth.” “The Last Man on Earth” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared the album’s second single, the bass-heavy “Smile,” via a video for the song. “Smile” was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they performed “Smile” on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where they were also interviewed. The album’s third single was the dreamy and understated “No Hard Feelings,” also shared via a video for the song (and also one of our Songs of the Week). Then they shared one last pre-release single from the album, “How Can I Make It Ok?,” via a video for it. “How Can I Make It OK?” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared music videos for “Delicious Things” and “The Beach,” and a live video for “How Can I Make It OK?”

Blue Weekend is the band’s third album and the follow-up to 2017’s Visions of a Life, which won them the coveted Mercury Prize.

The band’s full line-up is Ellie Rowsell (vocals, guitar), Joff Oddie (guitar, vocals), Theo Ellis (bass), and Joel Amey (drums, vocals). The band stayed in an Airbnb in Somerset, England and worked on some demos in a converted church. Markus Dravs (Arcade Fire, Björk, Brian Eno, Florence + The Machine) then produced the final album.

Visions of a Life was our Album of the Week, we gave it a rave 9/10 review, and it was also #5 on our Top 100 Albums of 2017 list.

Read our 2017 interview with Wolf Alice on Visions of a Life.

Wolf Alice released their debut album, My Love Is Cool, back in 2015. It made it to #3 on Under the Radar’s Top 100 Albums of 2015 list and landed Rowsell on the cover of our Best of 2015 print issue, in a joint cover with Father John Misty.

Read our Best of 2015 article on Wolf Alice. Also read our earlier 2015 print article on Wolf Alice, as well as our 2015 Pleased to Meet You Spotlight article on Wolf Alice. And read our review of My Love Is Cool here.

Wolf Alice 2021 U.S. Tour Dates:

10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Market

10/26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

10/30 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

11/01 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Grand at The Complex

11/03 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/04 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

11/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/08 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic

11/09 – Columbus, OH @ Newport

11/11 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/12 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/13 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

11/15 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

11/16 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

11/18 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

11/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

