Yammerer Release New Single Today "Tell Me What The Ancient Astronaut Theorists Believe" precedes forthcoming debut album

Photography by Nick Brickland



Experimental post-punk outfit Yammerer release their second new single of 2021 today in the shape of “Tell Me What The Ancient Astronaut Theorists Believe”. The follow-up to “The Beachgoer” which came out in March, “Tell Me What The Ancient Astronaut Theorists Believe” will also be on the band’s forthcoming as-yet untitled debut LP.

Hailing from Liverpool, the five-piece - Jay Sunsea (vocals), Gajo Paco (guitar), Steve Dee (guitar), Conchur Macshim (bass) and Perm Doner (drums) - have been compared to a disparate and diverse range of artists including Wire, Traams, The Cramps and Dead Kennedys. They’re also hoping to be able to get out and play some shows once the pandemic restrictions permit, calling in at the following:-

29th August - Alexanders Live, Chester

11th September - Futurama Festival, Liverpool

24th September - Smithdown Road Festival, Liverpool

7th October - Focus Wales, Wrexham

6th November - Hot Box Live, Chelmsford

19th December - The Castle Hotel, Manchester

In the meantime, here’s the single. Out today on all good streaming platforms.