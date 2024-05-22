News

All





Youth Lagoon Shares Video for New Song “Lucy Takes a Picture” Heaven Is a Junkyard Out Now via Fat Possum

Photography by Tyler T. Williams

Youth Lagoon (aka Trevor Powers) has shared a new song, “Lucy Takes a Picture,” via a music video. Watch and listen below.

“Once in a while there’s a song that feels like I’ve been trying to write it my whole life,” says Powers in a press release. “‘Lucy’ is one of those.”

Powers adds: “My only concern now with music is bringing the inner world to life. It’s not about making something better—it’s about making something true. Songs were a lot harder to write when I hated myself. When my soul changed, my music did too.”

Powers wrote “Lucy Takes a Picture” at home in Idaho and then recorded it in Los Angeles with co-producer Rodaidh McDonald (Weyes Blood, The xx, Gil Scott-Heron). Regular collaborator Tyler T. Williams directed the song’s video.

Powers goes into deeper detail on the genesis of the new song: “In February, I walked past a bus stop and noticed a small piece of paper tucked into the bars of a metal bench. In shaky handwriting that looked both deranged and Biblical, the note said, ‘This is the tale of my resurrection. I died so I could live again.’ l found the nearest patch of grass and lay down like a dummy. This note was either a message from an angel or the ravings of a pharmaceutical junkie—maybe both. Either way it was just for me. I don’t think it’s possible to have true character without first catching a glimpse of hell. Maybe that’s what it meant? In the words of W.H. Auden, ‘Don’t get rid of my devils, because my angels will go too.’ Whatever this poetic rascal, angel or imp was getting at, these words rang the bell of my soul. I went home and wrote ‘Lucy Takes a Picture.’”

“Lucy Takes a Picture” follows another new song, “Football,” Youth Lagoon shared in January that was one of our Songs of the Week.

After releasing two albums under his given name, last year Powers revived his Youth Lagoon moniker and released a new album under that name, Heaven Is a Junkyard, in June 2024 via Fat Possum.

When Heaven Is a Junkyard was announced, Youth Lagoon shared the album’s first single, “Idaho Alien,” via a music video. “Idaho Alien” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared the album’s second single, “Prizefighter,” via a music video, and announced some new tour dates. The third single was “The Sling” (also one of our Songs of the Week).

As Youth Lagoon, Powers released three albums: 2011’s The Year of Hibernation, 2013’s Wondrous Bughouse, and 2015’s Savage Hills Ballroom. Then he retired the name in 2016 and released two albums simply as Trevor Powers: 2018’s Mulberry Violence and 2020’s surprise-released Capricorn.

Read our 2011 interview with Youth Lagoon.

Read our 2015 interview with Youth Lagoon.

Read our 2023 interview with Youth Lagoon.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.