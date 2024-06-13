



This Is Lorelei A Box For Buddy, A Box For Star Double Double Whammy

Web Exclusive

Nate Amos is likely best known as half of the experimental duo Water From Your Eyes. Also half of the duo My Idea, with Lily Konigsberg, Amos’ longest lived musical project, This Is Lorelei, is his alone. And though flying solo, Amos’ first This Is Lorelei album to be released on a label finds him at his warmest and most melodic. A Box For Buddy, A Box For Star has its fair share of subterfuges and sly asides, but they never come at the expense of the song.

The opening, “Angel’s Eyes,” subverts The Carter Family’s “The Storms Are on the Ocean” into an unlikely duet of Amos vs. Amos. Manipulated at various levels, Amos’ vocals mimic a classic but frailly framed Dolly Parton/Kenny Rogers duet over an unmistakable country backbeat. Other references are fun to spot as well, with The Beach Boys’ “Kokomo” meets The Who’s “Baba O’Riley” riff on gloriously catchy display for “A Song That Sings About You.” While the closing “An Extra Beat For You and Me” filters a Buddy Holly jangle through an ingested handful of Elvis Presley’s uppers.

“An Extra Beat For You and Me,” along with the marvelous word salad of “I’m All Fucked Up,” highlight one of Amos’ best tricks over the course of the album. The songs’ breakneck paces serve to make their four- to five-minute running times feel even more stretched out, in service of their locked in grooves. But the album’s finest moment comes on the slower paced and over six-minute long stunner, “Where’s Your Love Now.” The melody, which is led by what sounds like a ’60s era Fisher-Price toy piano, is slowly overtaken by an infectious organ riff. Amos’ hypnotically rolled out paean to self-care is a pure lump in the throat beauty.

One could take months to sift through Amos’ back catalogs and stray experiments, but suffice it to say the 10 tracks here are among the finest of his works. A Box For Buddy, A Box For Star does what you wish all modern music would. Listening through makes for an endless joy of discovery with a handful of carefully placed and familiar way stations to guide your way. Whether country, pop, dance, folk, or some cobbled together hybrid, Amos’ seeming ease in navigating his way through these 10 songs finds an artist at the peak of his powers. (www.thisislorelei.bandcamp.com)

Author rating: 8.5/10