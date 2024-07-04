Acetone @ Brooklyn School of Music Theater, Brooklyn, US, June 20, 2024,



File this one under things I thought would never happen. Not only did I never think Acetone would ever play live again after the death of bassist/singer Richie Lee in 2001 ended the band, but even though they had done sporadic shows, mostly in their native Los Angeles, I still never thought that they’d ever play on the East Coast again. Yet they did, and for three nights, each one slightly different. While night two was an Acetone double set and night three featured opener Susan Alcorn, night one featured the Marshall Allen Trio opening followed by an Acetone set. And what a set it was! Featuring Senon Williams on bass and with surviving members Mark Lightcap on guitar (and taking over lead vocals for Lee) and drummer Steve Hadley, they proceeded to play a set chock full of classics from their ‘90s/early ‘00s run, with highlights including my personal favorite “All the Time” (from their 1997 self-titled album) and several well-chosen covers, namely “Take Me” by George Jones and Phil Manzanera’s “Diamond Head” for good measure. And though the Brooklyn Music School theater was absolutely sweltering since we were at the start of a heat wave and there was no A/C or even fans turned on to prevent noise, it was worth it to witness a once-in-a-lifetime gig.

100-year-old (!) Sun Ra Arkestra bandleader, saxophonist, and multi-instrumentalist Marshall Allen opened the show backed by his Sun Ra Arkestra bandmates Tara Middleton on vocals and Farrid Barron on keyboards, playing a short, soothing set that focused on Ra’s quieter side. And even in the school auditorium setting, it was transcendent.

