Air @ Royal Albert Hall, London, UK, May 31, 2024,
Jun 03, 2024
Web Exclusive
On Friday, May 31, Air brought their Moon Safari 25 anniversary tour to the Royal Albert Hall. Performing as a trio with drummer Louis Delorme, the band seemingly floated through their 1998 debut album. The dreamy effect was enhanced with light design by Pierre Claude and Antoine Jorel, whose efforts matched the band’s retrofuturism vibe, encasing the players in a light box of constantly colors. It was, to put it bluntly—freaking awesome.
After playing through the landmark album, the band took the stage again to play hits from their staggering career, including “Cherry Blossom Girl,” from Talkie Walkie, “Alone in Kyoto,” and “Highschool Lover,”—all which sounded louder, weirder, and brighter than their album versions. Finally, the ended the set with “Electronic Performers,” a tip of the hat to electro kings Kraftwerk, and proof positive that Air deserves equally venerated status.
Check out upcoming tour dates here.
Set list:
1. La femme d’argent
2. Sexy Boy
3. All I Need
4. Kelly Watch the Stars
5. Talisman
6. Remember
7. You Make It Easy
8. Ce matin‐là
9. New Star in the Sky (Chanson pour Solal)
10. Le voyage de Pénélope
11. Radian
12. Venus
13. Cherry Blossom Girl
14. Run
15. Highschool Lover
16. Surfing on a Rocket
17. Don’t Be the Light
18. Alone in Kyoto
19. Electric Performers
