



The Round Robin Monopoly Alpha (Jazz Dispensary Top Shelf Series) Jazz Dispensary/Craft

Fifty years ago, a short-lived imprint of Stax Records called Truth released a veritable jazz/funk/soul classic. Alpha, by The Round Robin Monopoly, boasts a crack band featuring conguero Jimmy Lee Thompson, guitarist Larry Greene, drummer Ollie Lamey Shaft, saxophonist Arnold Barry, trumpeter Leonard Sorvillo, and trombonist Rex White, all led by keyboardist and vocalist “Round” Robin Lloyd.

After a brief instrumental intro, Alpha kicks immediately into gear with the horn-filled funk of “Average Man,” celebrating the average joe with a lively conga drum-led rhythm and Lloyd’s impressive vocal stylings. It’s a sound falling somewhere between Chicago and James Brown. “I’d Rather Loan You Out” is a smooth croon midnight confession with admittedly odd come on: “I’d rather loan you out than to let you go.” “Life Is Funky” has been sampled by artists such as The Chemical Brothers, LL Cool J, Ice-T, and Public Enemy, and for good reason. The rhythmic banger will get you up out of your chair and make you dance. “Little People” is funk-filled proto-rap.

And in 30 short minutes, it’s come and gone.

Alpha is The Round Robin Monopoly’s sole album. Whatever happened to “Round” Robin Lloyd afterward is something of a mystery, especially for the amateur Internet sleuth. Thompson went on to work with Isaac Hayes. But as for The Round Robin Monopoly, they were never heard from again. Stax closed shop less than a year after Alpha was released, and the rest was left to history. Thankfully, Jazz Dispensary has resurrected this stone cold classic one off for a new generation. (www.jazzdispensary.com)

Author rating: 8/10