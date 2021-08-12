



Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Angel Dream Warner

Web Exclusive

In 1996, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers released Songs and Music from “She’s the One,” ostensibly a soundtrack of sorts to the Jennifer Aniston and Cameron Diaz film of the same year. Coming off of the release of Petty’s masterwork Wildflowers, released two years prior, Songs and Music seemed like something of a toss off at first glance. Stunning out of the gate with the power pop-ish “Walls (Circus),” featuring backing vocals by Lindsay Buckingham, the album featured outstanding tracks like “Angel Dream,” both Numbers 2 and 4, and the aching yet spiteful “Hope You Never.” But otherwise, the album seemed a bit of a hodgepodge, something that has since been alluded to by pianist/organist Benmont Tench in a promotional video for Angel Dream.

Angel Dream attempts to rectify that, transforming what was a collection of songs written for a soundtrack into a proper Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers album. It comes on the heels of the spectacular reissuing of Wildflowers, with all manner of extras and assorted tracks fleshing out that project. Some of the tracks from Songs and Music, the aforementioned “Hope You Never,” the pop bliss of “California,” and the Beatles-esque “Hung Up and Overdue” were moved to that new Wildflowers set and, as such are absent on this reworked Angel Dream. Similarly, “Walls (Circus)” is left off in favor of Words and Music’s other, “Walls (No. 3)”; it’s a shame it is that this version of the track was cut, as it’s one of the real high points of the soundtrack album.

However, if the aim was to turn a former soundtrack album into a proper album that may have followed Wildflowers, this aim was served admirably. Making this known from the outset, Angel Dream opens with the beatific title track, “Angel Dream (No. 2),” instead of the more radio-friendly “Walls (Circus)” of the soundtrack. From here on in, Angel Dream is sequenced as a nuanced, multi-layered, perfect mid-’90s Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers album. Soundtrack cuts are reordered in a sequence that builds in a musical arc, including the bluesy, rollicking, and slow-paced until the album ends with the trio of “Climb That Hill,” “Supernatural Radio (Extended Version),” and the previously unreleased “French Disconnection,” an instrumental reprise of “Angel Dream.”

Other new tracks to Angel Dream include the loping “One of Life’s Little Mysteries,” led by Benmont Tench’s jazzy piano and a wonderfully lazy vocal by Petty; a bluesy, essential cover of J.J. Cale’s “Thirteen Days,” with beautiful slide guitar work care of Mike Campbell; and the rollicking romp of “105 Degrees,” which finds Petty sarcastically questioning: “What do you want? Perfection?”

All in all, Angel Dream corrects what seemed like an odd choice to follow the stunning Wildflowers with a somewhat disjointed soundtrack album. Angel Dream does not hit as hard as Wildflowers did. But it retains the free spirited attitude that went into the soundtrack’s recording, and wonderfully bridges that album with what became the rest of Petty’s illustrious career. (www.tompetty.com)

Author rating: 7.5/10