



Arcadia Down the Road

For more than 35 years, Alison Krauss & Union Station have been a bluegrass institution, perfecting the classic American form led by Krauss’ distinctive gentle soprano. The band have over the years garnered all sorts of awards and generally universal acclaim.

After interim years that found Krauss releasing a solo album and recording and touring with Robert Plant, she rejoins Union Station for their first album in 14 years. And from the lilting, dark opener, “Looks Like the End of the Road,” which soars on the strength of Krauss’ vocals and Jerry Douglas’ elegant dobro, it’s like no time has passed at all.

By track two, the band address the departure of guitarist/vocalist Dan Tyminski, who was with Union Station for 30 years. “The Hangman” features the band’s new addition in Russell Moore, himself something of a bluegrass institution, a six time winner of the International Bluegrass Music Associations’s Male Vocalist of the Year and longtime frontman of his own band, Russell Moore and IIIrd Tyme Out. Moore’s vocals on “The Hangman” somehow echo the complete history of Americana music, a perfect complement to the musicians around him in Union Station.

“Granite Mills,” another Moore lead vocal with beautiful strings from Krauss, is another stand out and a tragic tale of a factory fire. Mandolin and banjo drives the Civil War tune “Richmond on the James,” anchored by Krauss’ strong voice. “North Side Gal” is a traditional honky-tonk raver. And “Forever,” with its sorrowful lyric and mournful instrumentation, and “There’s a Light Up Ahead,” a hopeful lullaby that ends the album, are two of the most beatific songs Krauss has ever sung.

In 10 songs and 35 minutes, Arcadia is perfectly emblematic of what Alison Krauss & Union Station do. These are a collection of masterful musicians coming together to lend their talents to a collection of remarkable songs that not only showcase their individual prowess but harness their collective strength. After 14 years, Alison Krauss & Union Station haven’t missed a beat. (www.alisonkrauss.com)

Author rating: 8/10