Blink-182
blink-182, Chappell Roan, Dua Lipa, Medium Build
Austin City Limits Festival, Zilker Park, Austin, Texas , US, October 4-13, 2024,
Nov 14, 2024
Photography by Yvan Nguyen
Web Exclusive
Austin City Limits took over Zilker Park in Austin, Texas for two back to back weekends and Under the Radar’s photographer, Yvan Nguyen, was there to capture the action. ACL draws about 500,000 total people each year over its two weekends of music, the Live Music Capital of the World. This year’s lineup included headliners Chris Stapleton, Blink-182, Dua Lipa, Tyler, The Creator, Sturgill Simpson along with the most anticipated day act, Chappell Roan. This would be her return to stage after dropping out of All Things Go festival weeks prior, and was slated to play 6:45 at the American Express stage both Sundays. When festival go-ers are asked about who they’re most excited for, hands down it was always Chappell.
Check out Nguyen’s photos of Chappell Roan, Dua Lipa, Blink-182, Medium Build and more below.
