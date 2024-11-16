

Blink-182 Blink-182

blink-182, Chappell Roan, Dua Lipa, Medium Build Austin City Limits Festival, Zilker Park, Austin, Texas , US, October 4-13, 2024,

Photography by Yvan Nguyen Web Exclusive



Austin City Limits took over Zilker Park in Austin, Texas for two back to back weekends and Under the Radar’s photographer, Yvan Nguyen, was there to capture the action. ACL draws about 500,000 total people each year over its two weekends of music, the Live Music Capital of the World. This year’s lineup included headliners Chris Stapleton, Blink-182, Dua Lipa, Tyler, The Creator, Sturgill Simpson along with the most anticipated day act, Chappell Roan. This would be her return to stage after dropping out of All Things Go festival weeks prior, and was slated to play 6:45 at the American Express stage both Sundays. When festival go-ers are asked about who they’re most excited for, hands down it was always Chappell.

Check out Nguyen’s photos of Chappell Roan, Dua Lipa, Blink-182, Medium Build and more below.

Benson Boone

Cannons

Chappell Roan

Dasha

Dom Dolla

Dua Lipa

Elderbrook

Elyanna

Foster The People

JORDY

Kehlani

Leon Bridges

Medium Build

Misterwives

Orville Peck

Remi Wolf

Renee Rapp

Say She She