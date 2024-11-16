 Austin City Limits Festival, Zilker Park, Austin, Texas , US, October 4-13, 2024 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Nov 14, 2024 By Yvan Nguyen Photography by Yvan Nguyen Web Exclusive

Austin City Limits took over Zilker Park in Austin, Texas for two back to back weekends and Under the Radar’s photographer, Yvan Nguyen, was there to capture the action. ACL draws about 500,000 total people each year over its two weekends of music, the Live Music Capital of the World. This year’s lineup included headliners Chris Stapleton, Blink-182, Dua Lipa, Tyler, The Creator, Sturgill Simpson along with the most anticipated day act, Chappell Roan. This would be her return to stage after dropping out of All Things Go festival weeks prior, and was slated to play 6:45 at the American Express stage both Sundays. When festival go-ers are asked about who they’re most excited for, hands down it was always Chappell.

Check out Nguyen’s photos of Chappell Roan, Dua Lipa, Blink-182, Medium Build and more below.

BensonBoone
Benson Boone
Cannons
Cannons
Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan
Dasha
Dasha
Dom Dolla
Dom Dolla
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa
Elderbrook
Elderbrook
Elyanna
Elyanna
Foster The People
Foster The People
JORDY
JORDY
Kehlani
Kehlani
Leon Bridges
Leon Bridges
Medium Build
Medium Build
Misterwives
Misterwives
Orville Peck
Orville Peck
Remi Wolf
Remi Wolf
Renee Rapp
Renee Rapp
Say She She
Say She She
The Marias
The Marias




