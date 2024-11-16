BANKS
BANKS @ Irving Plaza, New York City, US, October 25, 2024,
Nov 12, 2024
Photography by Sachyn Mital
Celebrating the 10th anniversary of her debut album Goddess,, BANKS played a trio of intimate shows at London’s Koko, the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, and culminating at New York CIty’s Irving Plaza on October 25th.
Under the Radar photographer Sachyn Mital was there for the Big Apple finale. Check out his photos below:
