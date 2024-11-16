 BANKS @ Irving Plaza, New York City, US, October 25, 2024 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Saturday, November 16th, 2024  
BANKS @ Irving Plaza, New York City, US, October 25, 2024,

Nov 12, 2024 By Sachyn Mital Photography by Sachyn Mital Web Exclusive

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of her debut album Goddess,, BANKS played a trio of intimate shows at London’s Koko, the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, and culminating at New York CIty’s Irving Plaza on October 25th.

Under the Radar photographer Sachyn Mital was there for the Big Apple finale. Check out his photos below:










There are no comments for this entry yet.

