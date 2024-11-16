

BANKS BANKS

BANKS BANKS @ Irving Plaza, New York City, US, October 25, 2024,

Photography by Sachyn Mital Web Exclusive



Celebrating the 10th anniversary of her debut album Goddess,, BANKS played a trio of intimate shows at London’s Koko, the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles, and culminating at New York CIty’s Irving Plaza on October 25th.

Under the Radar photographer Sachyn Mital was there for the Big Apple finale. Check out his photos below:















