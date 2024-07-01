 Big City 2024, Queen's Park Recreation Ground, Glasgow, UK, June 29, 2024 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, July 1st, 2024  
Subscribe

Mogwai

Mogwai, Slowdive, Nadine Shah, Beak>

Big City 2024, Queen’s Park Recreation Ground, Glasgow, UK, June 29, 2024,

Jul 01, 2024 By Geoff Shaw Photography by Geoff Shaw Web Exclusive
Bookmark and Share


Mogwai curated the very first Big City event which saw a star-studded cast including Slowdive, Nadine Shah, bdrmm and Beak> play Glasgow’s Queen’s Park Recreation Ground last Saturday (29th June). Under the

Radar photographer Geoff Shaw was there to capture all the action. Here’s a selection of his highlights.

Mogwai
Mogwai
Mogwai
Mogwai
Mogwai
Mogwai
Mogwai
Mogwai
Mogwai
Mogwai
Mogwai
Mogwai
Michael Rother and Stuart Braithwaite
Michael Rother and Stuart Braithwaite
Michael Rother and Stuart Braithwaite
Michael Rother and Stuart Braithwaite
Michael Rother
Michael Rother
bdrmm
bdrmm
bdrmm
bdrmm
Beak>” src=“https://undertheradarmag.com/uploads/review_images/Beak_(1).jpg”><figcaption>Beak></figcaption> </figure> <figure style=Beak>” src=“https://undertheradarmag.com/uploads/review_images/Beak_(2).jpg”><figcaption>Beak></figcaption> </figure> <figure style=Beak>” src=“https://undertheradarmag.com/uploads/review_images/Beak_(3).jpg”><figcaption>Beak></figcaption> </figure> <figure style=Cloth
Cloth
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Slowdive
Nadine Shah
Nadine Shah
Nadine Shah
Nadine Shah
Nadine Shah
Nadine Shah
Nadine Shah
Nadine Shah
Nadine Shah
Nadine Shah
Nadine Shah
Nadine Shah
Kathryn Joseph
Kathryn Joseph
Goat Girl
Goat Girl
Sacred Paws
Sacred Paws
Big City
Big City
Elizabeth Elektra
Elizabeth Elektra
Elizabeth Elektra
Elizabeth Elektra
Free Love
Free Love




Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #72

Apr 19, 2024 Issue #72 - The ‘90s Issue with The Cardigans and Thurston Moore

Most Recent