Mogwai
Mogwai, Slowdive, Nadine Shah, Beak>
Big City 2024, Queen’s Park Recreation Ground, Glasgow, UK, June 29, 2024,
Jul 01, 2024
Photography by Geoff Shaw
Mogwai curated the very first Big City event which saw a star-studded cast including Slowdive, Nadine Shah, bdrmm and Beak> play Glasgow’s Queen’s Park Recreation Ground last Saturday (29th June). Under the
Radar photographer Geoff Shaw was there to capture all the action. Here’s a selection of his highlights.
