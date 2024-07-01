

Mogwai Mogwai

Mogwai, Slowdive, Nadine Shah, Beak> Big City 2024, Queen’s Park Recreation Ground, Glasgow, UK, June 29, 2024,

Photography by Geoff Shaw Web Exclusive



Mogwai curated the very first Big City event which saw a star-studded cast including Slowdive, Nadine Shah, bdrmm and Beak> play Glasgow’s Queen’s Park Recreation Ground last Saturday (29th June). Under the

Radar photographer Geoff Shaw was there to capture all the action. Here’s a selection of his highlights.

Mogwai

Mogwai

Mogwai

Mogwai

Mogwai

Mogwai

Michael Rother and Stuart Braithwaite

Michael Rother and Stuart Braithwaite

Michael Rother

bdrmm

bdrmm

Cloth

Slowdive

Slowdive

Slowdive

Slowdive

Slowdive

Slowdive

Slowdive

Slowdive

Slowdive

Slowdive

Slowdive

Slowdive

Nadine Shah

Nadine Shah

Nadine Shah

Nadine Shah

Nadine Shah

Nadine Shah

Kathryn Joseph

Goat Girl

Sacred Paws

Big City

Elizabeth Elektra

Elizabeth Elektra