Being cast as someone’s dream girl could be considered a subtle form of erasure. The label may sound flattering, but the job description is more like a slow undoing: be sweet, be silent, be bloodless. On her third album, Samia Finnerty takes that hollowness and builds a world around it—eerie, self-aware, poetically elegant. Bloodless marks a departure from the hushed vulnerability of 2023’s Honey. Where that record was a quiet exploration of fragility, Bloodless shatters the silence. It’s angrier, stranger, and more ambitious—less a diary and more a myth, refracted through elliptical metaphors, religious allusions, and a theatrical distance that skillfully enhances the album’s raw intimacy.

The title track serves as the album’s bleakly beautiful heart. Over spiralling guitar and a slow-marching rhythm, Finnerty returns again and again to the idea of absence—what we choose to withhold, what gets taken from us, and how we fill the void. “Bovine Excision,” named after the grisly 1970s phenomenon of cattle found mysteriously drained of blood, uses that imagery not for shock, but as a metaphor for the self as spectacle, hollowed out by romantic fantasy. It’s a macabre joke, but Finnerty plays it straight, her voice straining against the emptiness.

Elsewhere, “Lizard” snarls with coiled menace, while the superb “Spine Oil” laces religious language with bitterness and doubt. There’s fury, but it’s never directionless; her writing has the precision of someone who’s spent a long time sitting with her discomfort, sanding it down into poetry. “Hole in a Frame” takes inspiration from a strange relic—Sid Vicious once punched a hole in the green room wall at Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa. The damaged section was cut out and preserved, and the song plays with that idea: what we choose to keep, the presence of what’s no longer there. But beneath it all, there’s also a sense she’s trying to escape a role that’s been imposed on her. It’s these quiet ruptures that give Bloodless its power, moments where the mask slips and something raw flashes through.

Finnerty has spoken about wanting to inject more energy into this album, and it shows. The arrangements, shaped with longtime collaborators Caleb Wright and Jake Luppen, are richer and more muscular, pulsing with tension and release. Where Honey often felt like gentle purging, Bloodless lands like a bruise.

But it’s not just a louder record; it’s a smarter one. The songs resist easy interpretation, deliberately withholding meaning to underline the album’s central theme: the projection of identity, and the strange kind of control that comes with being unreadable. Samia is acutely aware of how myth-making works, the album plays with it, mocks it, and ultimately submits to it. Not as truth, but as armor.

Bloodless doesn’t offer catharsis in any traditional sense. It doesn’t try to tie up loose ends or reclaim the narrative. Instead, it sits in the space between presence and absence—and its greatest strength lies in what it chooses to leave unsaid. (www.samiaband.com)

Author rating: 8.5/10