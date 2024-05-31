The Killers
Megan Thee Stallion, Leon Bridges, Renee Rapp
Boston Calling, Harvard Athletics Stadium, Lower Allston, Boston, US, May 24-26, 2024,
May 31, 2024
Photography by Chris Phelps/Getty Images (lead photo)
Boston Calling took place at Harvard Stadium Memorial Day Weekend (May 24-26) in Lower Allston and delivered top-tier talent that residents have become accustomed to. Once again, the beloved music festival maintained a cohesive balance of local talent (Bad Rabbits, Cakeswagg, Justin Clancy) with bigger names (The Killers, Megan Thee Stallion, Leon Bridges, Renee Rapp). Since launching in 2013, Boston Calling has managed to have its pulse on the hottest artists in the industry while providing a custom experience for attendees. This year also featured creative brand activations like Red Bull dressing itself up as the now-gone Out of Town newsstand in Harvard Square. In addition, Dunkin’ renovated their House of Dunkin’ activation with free iced coffee, cool merchandise, fun giveaways and an “aura photo booth” to have your flavor read. Here is a photo recap of Boston Calling 2024.
Getty Photo Credits:
House of Dunkin’: Lisa Dragani
Crowd: Erin Clark
Leon Bridges: Erin Clark
Justin Clancy: Erin Clark
Renee Rapp: Taylor Hill
Megan Thee Stallion: Taylor Hill
Chappell Roan: Astrida Valigorsky
Hozier: Lisa Dragani
Cakeswagg: Erin Clark
Bad Rabbits: Taylor Hill
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls: Taylor Hill
Trey Anastasio: Taylor Hill
Tyler Childers: Taylor Hill
