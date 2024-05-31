

The Killers

Megan Thee Stallion, Leon Bridges, Renee Rapp Boston Calling, Harvard Athletics Stadium, Lower Allston, Boston, US, May 24-26, 2024

Photography by Chris Phelps/Getty Images (lead photo) Web Exclusive



Boston Calling took place at Harvard Stadium Memorial Day Weekend (May 24-26) in Lower Allston and delivered top-tier talent that residents have become accustomed to. Once again, the beloved music festival maintained a cohesive balance of local talent (Bad Rabbits, Cakeswagg, Justin Clancy) with bigger names (The Killers, Megan Thee Stallion, Leon Bridges, Renee Rapp). Since launching in 2013, Boston Calling has managed to have its pulse on the hottest artists in the industry while providing a custom experience for attendees. This year also featured creative brand activations like Red Bull dressing itself up as the now-gone Out of Town newsstand in Harvard Square. In addition, Dunkin’ renovated their House of Dunkin’ activation with free iced coffee, cool merchandise, fun giveaways and an “aura photo booth” to have your flavor read. Here is a photo recap of Boston Calling 2024.

House of Dunkin’

The crowd!

Leon Bridges

Justin Clancy

Renee Rapp

Megan Thee Stallion

Chappell Roan

Hozier

Cakeswagg

Bad Rabbits

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls Trey Anastasio Tyler Childers

