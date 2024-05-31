 Boston Calling, Harvard Athletics Stadium, Lower Allston, Boston, US, May 24-26, 2024 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, May 31st, 2024  
The Killers

Megan Thee Stallion, Leon Bridges, Renee Rapp

Boston Calling, Harvard Athletics Stadium, Lower Allston, Boston, US, May 24-26, 2024,

May 31, 2024 By Candace McDuffie Photography by Chris Phelps/Getty Images (lead photo) Web Exclusive
Boston Calling took place at Harvard Stadium Memorial Day Weekend (May 24-26) in Lower Allston and delivered top-tier talent that residents have become accustomed to. Once again, the beloved music festival maintained a cohesive balance of local talent (Bad Rabbits, Cakeswagg, Justin Clancy) with bigger names (The Killers, Megan Thee Stallion, Leon Bridges, Renee Rapp). Since launching in 2013, Boston Calling has managed to have its pulse on the hottest artists in the industry while providing a custom experience for attendees. This year also featured creative brand activations like Red Bull dressing itself up as the now-gone Out of Town newsstand in Harvard Square. In addition, Dunkin’ renovated their House of Dunkin’ activation with free iced coffee, cool merchandise, fun giveaways and an “aura photo booth” to have your flavor read. Here is a photo recap of Boston Calling 2024.

House of Dunkin'
House of Dunkin’
The crowd!
The crowd!
Leon Bridges
Leon Bridges
Justin Clancy
Justin Clancy
Renee Rapp
Renee Rapp
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion
Chappell Roan
Chappell Roan
Hozier
Hozier
Cakeswagg
Cakeswagg
Bad Rabbits
Bad Rabbits
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
Trey Anastasio
Trey Anastasio
Tyler Childers
Tyler Childers

Getty Photo Credits:

House of Dunkin’: Lisa Dragani

Crowd: Erin Clark

Leon Bridges: Erin Clark

Justin Clancy: Erin Clark

Renee Rapp: Taylor Hill

Megan Thee Stallion: Taylor Hill

Chappell Roan: Astrida Valigorsky

Hozier: Lisa Dragani

Cakeswagg: Erin Clark

Bad Rabbits: Taylor Hill

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls: Taylor Hill

Trey Anastasio: Taylor Hill

Tyler Childers: Taylor Hill




