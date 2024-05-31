



Maya Hawke Chaos Angel Mom + Pop

Web Exclusive

Maya Hawke’s third album, Chaos Angel, should rid her of any snarky “actor-trying-their-hand-at-music” style pigeonholing. Here’s a multi-talented artist who thrives on defying limitations, proving most people aren’t one-trick ponies, and Hawke clearly has many strings to her creative bow.

Chaos Angel is a concept album of sorts that fuses classic folk rock with shimmering electronic textures and driving rhythms. The result? A sound that feels both timeless and refreshingly modern. Building on the raw honesty that launched her career with Blush (2020) and Moss (2022), this is her most intricate and thematically rich work yet.

Christian Lee Hutson, known for his work with Phoebe Bridgers, brings his expertise to the table, as co-producer and also provides some coruscating guitar licks, adding layers and textures to Hawke’s poetic lyrics and beautiful melodies. The album opens with the melancholic and introspective “Black Ice,” which Hawke delivers in a compelling, almost conversational tone, immediately drawing you into her world. It feels intimate, a secret whispered just for you. “Dark” begins with a gentle acoustic melody that gradually builds momentum before being illuminated by chiming gritty guitar riffs as Hawke explores the struggles of “a new love trying to find its footing.” Previous single, the catchy and quite irresistible “Missing Out,” has Hawke ruminating on the drawbacks of fame, and opens with the memorably acerbic lyric: “Lucy wants to write the next great American novel / And she can’t even read the bottle / She says I might be a genius / Well, she could be a model.”

Elsewhere, Hawke is in playful, experimental form with vocoded sea shanties (“Better”), and the hypnotic “Okay,” which sounds almost like a slightly less narcotic version of Mazzy Star.

It’s a superb album that showcases Hawke’s talent as a poetic and empathetic songwriter, and singer blessed with a beautifully becalming voice (“Hang in There” is a fine example) highlighting her creativity and versatility. Chaos Angel isn’t just an album but a creative manifesto—a declaration of Hawke’s unwavering commitment to her craft and her refusal to be confined by the limitations others may seek to impose. (www.mayahawkemusic.com)

Author rating: 8/10